Course two of this specialization is all about hardware physical layer and communication between elements of your project, how to troubleshoot high-speed signals when they don't work, and how to design your projects so they do work.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Communications Protocols
3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 178 min)
3 hours to complete
Real-World Signal Impairements
3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 146 min)
3 hours to complete
Designing for High-Speed Signals
3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 172 min)
3 hours to complete
Five Rules of Thumb
3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 132 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
