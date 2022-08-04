About this Course

1,538 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Powering your Home Projects with Raspberry Pi Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • layout
  • Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
  • Raspberry Pi
  • PCB
  • Electronics
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Powering your Home Projects with Raspberry Pi Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Circuit Simulation

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 156 min)
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Drafting Schematics

2 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 109 min)
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Designing Printed Circuit Boards

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 110 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Co-Designing PCBs and Mechanical Parts

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 103 min)

About the Powering your Home Projects with Raspberry Pi Specialization

Powering your Home Projects with Raspberry Pi

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder