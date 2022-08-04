This is course 4 of this specialization (although it can be taken out of order) and focuses on applying experience and knowledge gained in the first three courses to build physical electronics hardware. Specifically, this course focuses on four areas: circuit simulation, schematic entry, PCB layout, and 3D CAD modeling. There are many excellent commercial applications available in these areas, however to give everyone access we'll be using all free and open-source software.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- layout
- Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
- Raspberry Pi
- PCB
- Electronics
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Circuit Simulation
3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 156 min)
2 hours to complete
Drafting Schematics
2 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 109 min)
3 hours to complete
Designing Printed Circuit Boards
3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 110 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Co-Designing PCBs and Mechanical Parts
2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 103 min)
