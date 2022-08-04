About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Powering your Home Projects with Raspberry Pi Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Powering your Home Projects with Raspberry Pi Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Designing Sensors

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 113 min)
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Calibration Methods

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 89 min)
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Interface Circuits

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 118 min)
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Introduction to Signal Processing

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 54 min)

About the Powering your Home Projects with Raspberry Pi Specialization

Powering your Home Projects with Raspberry Pi

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder