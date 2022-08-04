A Simple Scatter Plot using D3 js
Learn to create a simple scatter plot in d3 js
Make use of linear data scaling for more accurate visualization
Make use of ordinal data scaling for coloring the data points
During this guided project, you will create a simple scatter plot using D3 js. Starting from loading our dataset we are going to cover some steps in order to create a fully functional scatter plot. We will also cover some important topics in data visualization such as Linear and Ordinal scaling to best visualize our data. Having the knowledge of javascript programming language and the basics of d3 js are the two most important prerequisites to get the most out of this guided project.
D3 js
Data Analysis
Microsoft Visual Studio
Data Visualization (DataViz)
JavaScript
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to the project
Creating the SVG element
Loading and adding data points to the SVG
D3 Linear Scaling
Adding the Axes Lines
Coloring the Data points based on different classes
Creating the Legend
Let's Practice
