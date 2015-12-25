GB
Mar 8, 2018
Extremely helpful if you want to start using Raspberry Pi. Gives you the required knowledge to kickstart your Raspberry Pi learning and you get a hint of python programming as well which is useful
JP
Apr 27, 2017
It was very good, all the basics about python and the raspberry pi platform. I would like if you publish a book to read about the topics, for example I have been reading the book "Think Python".
By Hubert B•
Dec 25, 2015
Really nice and easy introduction to Raspberry Pi and Python. I loved the part when the professor said something about Scratch, like 'we'll not use it, we're way above it'. :)
By Arif A•
Jul 20, 2019
As an intro course to Raspberry Pi platform it's okay. I guess the next course in the series will have assignments that are more difficult and enable us to learn more.
By Teo P•
Feb 21, 2017
Well course teaches basics of python but you should always refer to python documentation in order to understand the concepts correctly. To the course staff, please update the slides where Python2 is used to python3.
By Conrado B•
Jul 30, 2016
It is indeed a good course, especially because of learning about UNIX and the GPIO pins. I missed reading material, since the videos are too short for learning something in a deep way.
By Naveen J S•
Feb 26, 2019
The Raspberry Pi Platform and Python Programming for the Raspberry Pi is way too helpful for me to understand the ways to use Raspberry Pi Platform n concatenate the Python programming to it. Thanks :)
By Gautama B•
Mar 9, 2018
By Paul H•
Feb 14, 2016
Great course. I just had to google a bit for the last assignment but overall meets expectations. I now know what I did not about this little device !
By Shriram R•
Jun 1, 2020
My experience with the course was tainted by people looking to plagiarise my work especially in the final assignment. What irritated me the most was the fact that the ones who copied my work didn't even have the courtesy to review mine even though they obviously viewed it. The teaching was good but I'll forever have a distaste when I think of this course due to my poor experience with peer reviewed assignments.
By Ilona K•
Jul 16, 2019
Make sure you need all of the necessary equipment before starting this course.
By Christian C•
Jul 15, 2020
By Juan J O P•
Apr 28, 2017
By Sarker S M•
Jun 11, 2020
For a beginner, this course offers a great help which will increase your skills in raspberry pi and it's various workforce.
By prathmesh n•
Jul 19, 2020
course really needs to be in more detail
By Amilcar P•
Nov 7, 2021
It was a great introduction course to get familiar with a Linux distribution (Raspbian), basic concepts of Python programming and get to know the potential applications of a Raspberry Pi as an IoT device.
The only suggestion I can make is that it would be great that the examples could be updated for Raspberry Pi 4, which the latest version available.
Other than that, I'm very satisfied as a beginner user of Raspberry Pi.
By Abduljaleel ( A•
Feb 25, 2017
Great Course! Straight to the point, just what I expected. I came with ton of disappointment from IBM's course, development guide to the IoT. I was very frustrated when I started taking the course. half way through, though, I was all energetic and learned a lot. Best feature, teaching is straight to the point. I am talking the whole specialization!
By Deon N•
Oct 2, 2019
The course required quite a bit of self study. Setting up the Pi was easy enough but getting to grips with python and the new syntax was not. This course needs a proper reference to a good python code manual to help ease the programming obstacles. Could not really see the application of PWM in the blink example.
By MD. A R•
May 18, 2020
This course introduced me to the ins and out of Raspberry Pi as well as taught me how to write a Python program and make Pi project with Python command. The lectures were very helpful and were easy to understand. However, I expected a little more projects but I can understand why it was not so intensive
By Binod•
Aug 30, 2017
Feeling happy to attain this course. Learnt lot of things and refreshed many thing what I had forgotten from college time. I would like to recommend this course to all who want to learn Raspberry Pi from scratch and build something on top of micro controller. A big thanks to Mr. Ian Haris.
By Saifeddine B•
Mar 20, 2019
This course is simply the best introduction to the Raspberry pi world ! it gives you enough the motivation to explore more about Raspberry Pi and its different features. The most important part is that it motivate you to do some projects. I do highly recemond it on the top of your list.
By PHANI B•
Nov 19, 2018
This course help me to understand the basics concept of raspberry pi ,socket programming ,python , IOT.This is my step towards IOT.I thanks Prof. Ian Harris who teaches this course in best way.
This is my first coursera cetificate of my career.Thanks a lot .
By Jonas T•
Feb 24, 2016
Some of the stuff is a bit overall but the instructor still manages to cover a lot of a material and he manages to explain it in a good manner. And then you just gotta love engineering. No other field would get away with talking about a bus full of slaves.
By MN K•
Oct 4, 2017
Fantastic programming we thought it will be very difficult to gain understanding of the language but Professor guided us to understand the language in a easiest way and we have to learn and expeince the confidence of trying and programming
By Clair D•
Mar 6, 2016
I think this course was the most complex of the courses to this point. Prof. Harris shines in his ability to clarify the complexities. It really is a gift. At this point I can begin to see how all of what we are learning comes together.
By Holden•
Jan 12, 2016
Love this instructor. His approach is extremely lucid and easy to follow. I am also taking the Python classes offered here by U of Michigan, and the instructor of those courses doesn't have the same natural facility for communicating.
By Ao X•
May 1, 2020
Though the course content is useful. But it needs to update its content because API has moved to GPIOZERO and I think even some of the python code itself does not work anymore. Not sure if it is related to Python version or not.