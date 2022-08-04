Learner Reviews & Feedback for Beginning Custom Projects with Raspberry Pi by Johns Hopkins University
About the Course
In this course you will use a Raspberry Pi 4 to build a complete network-connected project with sensors and motors and access it from your smartphone. We'll explore all the parts which make this work, so you can use this experience as a foundation for your own projects. We'll use the Raspberry Pi as an "embedded system" (as opposed to a desktop computer) so you're ready to build a Raspberry Pi into your projects as the brains that make it all work. Want to build your own Internet of Things (IoT) device? Home automation? Robotics? This is the class to learn how it all works, to get you building on your own. No experience in embedded systems, programming, or electronics is assumed, and optional bonus sections are provided for those who want a fast start in Python programming, Linux essentials, and basic electronics. The course is divided into four modules to explore each focus area with demontrations and extras along the way: 1) installing and configuring a Raspberry Pi, 2) accessing the Raspberry Pi over the network, 3) programmatically controlling external sensors and motors, and 4) accessing the embedded device through a web interface. After these four modules you'll get started building your own projects right away, and the three follow-on courses in this Coursera specialization dive into each area to really boost your skills and the complexity of your projects. I hope you enjoy all the courses and I hope you take your builds to the next level....