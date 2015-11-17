Arduino senses the environment by receiving inputs from add-on devices such as sensors, and can control the world around it by adjusting lights, motors, and other actuators. In this class you will learn how and when to use the different types of sensors and how to connect them to the Arduino. Since the external world uses continuous or analog signals and the hardware is digital you will learn how these signals are converted back-and-forth and how this must be considered as you program your device. You'll also learn about the use of Arduino-specific shields and the shields software libraries to interface with the real world. Please note that this course does not include discussion forums.
About this Course
University of California, Irvine
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1
IoT devices involve a combination of software and hardware. This module provides background on the basics of hardware design and wiring needed to build useful circuits. This module describes the functions of basic passive components and describes how to use them in simple circuits. This module also describes how to wire circuits together using a breadboard. The goal of this module is to enable students to design and implement the circuits they need to interact with basic sensors and actuators.
Module 2
This module introduces sensors and actuators and discusses how to interface with them. We’ll examine different classes of sensors and actuators. For each type of sensor/actuator, we’ll examine the circuitry needed to interface with it. Additionally, we’ll take a look at the Arduino code needed to communicate with the sensors and actuators.
Module 3
This module introduces the use of software libraries with an Arduino sketch. One of the best aspects of the Arduino environment is that the use of good libraries allows a programmer to use complicated hardware without dealing with the complexity. The Arduino environment is supported by many libraries and this module examines the use of several of the more common libraries that allow the use of hardware peripherals in the microprocessor.
Module 4
In this module we’ll examine Arduino shields and how they are used to extend the capabilities of an Arduino-based system. Shields are printed circuit boards that are stacked on top of the Arduino together with libraries that enable the new hardware to be used through an Arduino sketch. We’ll describe the benefits of shields and their basic construction as well as the use of libraries in interfacing with each shield.
this course give me wings,to solve my electronics problem,i really happy i can access this course any where in world and can study at my own pace............
The course was good enough to cover all the basic of interfacing with an arudino and the tutor has done a good job at helping with the basic as well. I would like to thankyou for this good course
This course covers the basics of inputs and outputs on the Arduino. There is no discussion forum for this course so it's impossible to get help from other students or moderators.
Please include more programming assignments, i'd suggest to include miniature programming assignments and quizzes, after a few videos so the student can get used to programming within Arduino.
