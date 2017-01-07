RA
May 22, 2020
A good introductional course, where i'm able to learn the basics and some more. A recommended course for anyone who is willing to learn more about arduino or start learning arduino.
AP
Jan 25, 2016
Great course! You will learn much on Arduino projects and Arduino Shields.\n\nThis course earns my highest recommendations and is ideal for someone who wants to learn more on IoT.
By Don S•
Jan 7, 2017
It seemed like the assignments didn't really follow the videos and such. I'm coming from a python background and am totally new to c/c++.. I spent close to 3- 8 hr days trying to figure out how to code a simple read/write to EEPROM . This specialization really needs to spend equal time on the programming aspect.
By Sidiropoulou N•
Jan 3, 2017
The weeks 1 and 2 are really good!!!! The weeks 3 and 4 are going to fast and the things that are teached are not connectes with each other well. So its impossible to do the assignment 3 and assignment 4 has nothing to do with what is tought in week 4
By Prabesh C•
Jul 10, 2018
This is the most important course in the whole specialization for Arduino. It gives great insights into all important topics for arduino programming. It would have been nice if all important libraries could be discussed.
By Soo X W•
Aug 19, 2020
The information is extensive, I learned a lot from the lectures and notes.
However, the course is has so many problems with assessments. When peer reviewing code, I cannot copy the code and paste it in the Arduino IDE, what is this? More practice for typing code line by line into the IDE? The people doing the assessments are also a huge problem, especially so with the earlier courses, very little people put effort into submitting quality work, some submissions are even empty and contain some random text, and if you give them a low score they will give u a low score regardless of your submission quality. This course's assessment is crap and wastes a lot of time.
By Karan P P•
Dec 22, 2019
CAN WORK MORE ON VIDEO LECTURES BECAUSE THE ASSIGNMENT AND VIDEO LECTURES ARE NOT RELATEABLE!!!
By Jim M•
Feb 13, 2016
I do like the course, but Coursera has disabled discussion forums for this course, which makes it impossible for the students to interact and find answers to problems or discuss possible errors in the example code. Student interaction is one of the strongest aspect of MOOCs. Without it, this might as well be nothing more than a series of YouTube videos.
Had Coursera not discontinued the discussion forums, I'd have given this course four or five stars.
By Adamya•
Sep 28, 2016
Absolutely loved this course. Despite a very seemingly 'casual' method of instruction, the content surely keeps the student on their toes. There is just oodles of stuff to learn in this Course! You'll leave enlightened in the Arduino Space! Great course, I recommend it to everyone who wants to learn how the shields work, internet connectivity with Arduino and even basics of Arduino.
By Sergey L•
Sep 27, 2017
A good overview course to begin to explore the interaction of Arduino with the external environment. The information turned out to be slightly less than I would like, but enough to continue studying on my own. It is better to go together with "The Arduino Platform and C Programming" course.
By Aditya R•
Oct 31, 2019
A remarkable experience learning a completely novel concept by an exceptionally talented faculty and gaining enough knowledge of the subject so as to develop an interest into dwelling into it even further.
By Ridwan A•
May 23, 2020
By Athanasios P•
Jan 26, 2016
By Jimmy S•
Feb 26, 2017
Gives you a broad knowledge of all the different ways you can interact with the Arduino. Starting withe simplest elements as resistors and LEDs and ending in the most complex and advanced interfaces i.e. ethernet and wireless interfaces. Your knowledge will increase exponentially with every minute you use to study. Personally I consider this course a great and thrilling ride.
By Udayanga D R•
Dec 5, 2016
First I really appreciate Coursera community because they gave me an opportunity to follow this course module.Now i completed it and i have a valuable certificate .If you didnt give chance for me, i cant get this achievement.I give feedback for Interfacing with ardunio with in few words. "It is GREAT" .It was done rally good by professor Harris .thanks for all
By Vijay S•
Dec 30, 2015
Such a Wonderful Course. I was constantly on the look for a course which will teach me some basics about Arduino, as I had some basic electronics course at college. This course has given me all that I require to further dig in and do the experiments. I right away ordered Arduino and some components from Amazon. Thank you Professor, and thank you Coursera.
By Georges-Emmanuel P•
Nov 4, 2016
Nice courses with a so good lecture as usual... it is amazing how Ian Harris can present complicated things in a so simple way ! Very easy to understand even for people whose english is not their native language as myself.
Thanks Again !!!
Just sad that in the next courses of IOT Raspberry PI devices are not programmed in C++...
Bye & Thanks again !
By Clair D•
Feb 20, 2016
As have the first two been, this course is also spectacularly well done. By this time I can almost think things through without going to the books. Almost, but not quite. This series of courses is really amazing. A wonderful entry to the Internet of Things. Thank you.
By Nuria M•
Feb 26, 2016
Great course for newbies and also for professionals from related disciplines. This was the first course i enrolled, and after finishing it, it left me with hunger for more knowledge on Arduino platform and IOT development, so i enrolled for the whole specialization.
By Tahmidur R T•
May 22, 2020
I have a lot of experience working with Arduino. But I enjoyed the course very much. The course is well organized and Prof. Ian G. Harris explains every topic from the very basic.
By Michael M•
Dec 10, 2018
Provides valuable information on inter-process communications and programming decoupled sensor/actuator interactions.
By rezaul h•
Aug 28, 2020
The teaching style of the professor is pretty good. He talks simply and doesn't mess up things.
By lasitha m•
Aug 22, 2020
The course content is a bit questionable. I enjoyed the previous courses but I expected more from this course. Rather than diving into too deep on codings and internal works, I'd like to see things in a practical environment. How to get a design success and how to achieve a plan via your ideas etc . Basically, Id like to have a more practical approach to this course
By Stephen A•
Sep 13, 2020
I enjoyed the course. However, there is no interaction with the instructor to clarify assignments for example. One big issue is that during peer reviews, fellow participants submit assignments that maybe unreadable, such as pdf not opening correctly or to review arduino code, you are unable to copy and paste the code into simulation to test it.
By Utkarsh S•
Jul 12, 2020
This is a good and easy to understand course but the thing that i felt is that this is not providing good practical knowledge on how to apply and make a project rather this just simple overview & quizzes and assignments are also very very easy.
By AYDIN M K•
Sep 11, 2020
Only peer-reviewed assignments are available, which decreases the overall quality of the course. I can't remember how many times I have reported plagiarised assignments ripped out of the same site.
By Justin P Z•
Feb 10, 2019
Great demos. The exercises could use improvement; too much requisite knowledge of C. Led to alot of cheating.