Learner Reviews & Feedback for C++ For C Programmers, Part B by University of California, Santa Cruz

4.4
stars
268 ratings
83 reviews

About the Course

This course is for experienced C programmers who want to program in C++. The examples and exercises require a basic understanding of algorithms and object-oriented software....

Top reviews

CK

Jan 31, 2019

It was good to avoid redundantly learning what C language is. Graph theory and Monte-Carlo methodology were fun. I enjoyed listening history of computer science and programming languages.

AP

Aug 23, 2020

From History to Today's Programming World, every session lookout from Great perspective & passes through students that's really appreciate.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 82 Reviews for C++ For C Programmers, Part B

By fn

Jan 22, 2018

This course is garbage. It doesn't cover or test ANY important feature of C++! No derived classes, no namespaces, no discussion of the STL or special member functions, just for a start.

There is no possible way that passing the practice final exam can be considered a meaningful for understanding C++.

By Oliver W

Dec 12, 2019

The lecture was good, the reviews of my work were pointless. I reviewed the work of six fellows and got one in return with a dull comment and no rationales at all. The same situation occurred in the second assignment - same reviewer and a useless comment again. So finally I got my grade from a single person with unknown qualification. Sorry, but I can‘t take Coursera serious anymore.

By Aaron T

Jun 13, 2017

I was hoping for more coverage of the newer C++ features. Instead there's a heavy emphasis on AI techniques which was kind of cool, but not what I signed up for.

By Dhruv S

Aug 22, 2019

I still don't believe that I am lucky enough to get the opportunity to learn so much about such a great language from one of the most knowledgeable professors i.e Ira Pohl. I have gotten so good with understanding the most complex of the constructs in c++ now and have built up an affinity for the language and one of its most disliked and almost not much known by most of the c++ users i.e graphs.

I have become 6 star problem solver on competitive programming platforms and have gained a lot of confidence and knowledge of its new features.

Would be Forever grateful to Cousera for this wonderful experience! Thank You!

By Chang K

Feb 1, 2019

By SAURAV R

Jun 23, 2020

this course gives brief explanation of modern c++ and gives best intro about how to use this C++ into factory and real world

By Soroor E

Sep 9, 2019

I learned a lot doing the programming assignments. I also really enjoyed the calm and patient manner that the prof taught.

By Dimas F

Jul 28, 2017

hard for me but worth it! absolutely. many new C++11 things. hope there is more to cover boost

By Rahul k

Apr 30, 2019

yes the course was good for my understanding of C++

By Yuhao J

Jun 27, 2017

The assignment is way too hard for a self-learn

By Thiago P B

May 10, 2017

The course gives you a well-designed overview of the main features of C++11. Programming concepts are introduced in the context of an AI-based game of HEX which truly motivates the course for me!

Instructor seems well-versed in the course contents and presentation of the material is done in a rather logical way. I really enjoyed and learned a lot!

By Jerry C

Jul 10, 2018

The peer-review homework is challenging and I really enjoy doing it. The course provided me a good foundation of C++ knowledge and skills and I think I'm ready to further explore the C++ universe. Thank you professor and thank you my classmates for providing such a good learning experience.

By Ankit A

Apr 10, 2018

It s a good course for a C programmer to get started with C++. It gives you all the fundamentals which is required to carry out day to day development work and gives you aptitude to learn the remaining c++ via documentation or other resources.

By Miguel F

Mar 16, 2022

Despite this course focuses a lot on implementing algorithms I liked a lot because of the challenge that the exercises represented and all the knowloedge that I acquired from the libraries and new features of C++

By Ravitej G

Feb 2, 2021

Very informative course. Helps a lot to learn important c++ concepts, c++11 features and much more stuff.

Overall quite an exciting course !

Recommended !!

By Anshumaan K P

Aug 23, 2020

By Ramesh K

May 3, 2022

It's wonderful platform to learn. highly recommended for those people who are intrested to learn particular concept of c++ program.

By Riemer G

Nov 25, 2021

Liked the split between looking at new features in C++ and working on a reasonable sized and reasonably complex assignment.

By Harsh K

Mar 23, 2020

Course is well structured and have sharp learning curve. Sense of achievement after completing this course.

By Dmitrii B

Feb 4, 2020

Good course for C ++ developers. I recommend this course as for beginners and experienced programmers.

By Quentin V

Jan 9, 2018

The course is excellent. It is very well presented and polished. The projects are very interesting.

By Fahimul K W

Jul 31, 2020

Very much helpful course for learning C++properly both of the part A and B are very much helpful.

By Rutvij G K

Apr 4, 2019

Highly recommended for anyone wanting to learn some serious C++ and introductory AI!

By Кириллов К А

May 31, 2020

Very good course. New C++11 features and useful Computer Science knowledges.

By Satish S

Sep 14, 2020

Great here you will learn classes object polymorphism inheritence and Scope

