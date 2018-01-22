CK
Jan 31, 2019
It was good to avoid redundantly learning what C language is. Graph theory and Monte-Carlo methodology were fun. I enjoyed listening history of computer science and programming languages.
AP
Aug 23, 2020
From History to Today's Programming World, every session lookout from Great perspective & passes through students that's really appreciate.
By fn•
Jan 22, 2018
This course is garbage. It doesn't cover or test ANY important feature of C++! No derived classes, no namespaces, no discussion of the STL or special member functions, just for a start.
There is no possible way that passing the practice final exam can be considered a meaningful for understanding C++.
By Oliver W•
Dec 12, 2019
The lecture was good, the reviews of my work were pointless. I reviewed the work of six fellows and got one in return with a dull comment and no rationales at all. The same situation occurred in the second assignment - same reviewer and a useless comment again. So finally I got my grade from a single person with unknown qualification. Sorry, but I can‘t take Coursera serious anymore.
By Aaron T•
Jun 13, 2017
I was hoping for more coverage of the newer C++ features. Instead there's a heavy emphasis on AI techniques which was kind of cool, but not what I signed up for.
By Dhruv S•
Aug 22, 2019
I still don't believe that I am lucky enough to get the opportunity to learn so much about such a great language from one of the most knowledgeable professors i.e Ira Pohl. I have gotten so good with understanding the most complex of the constructs in c++ now and have built up an affinity for the language and one of its most disliked and almost not much known by most of the c++ users i.e graphs.
I have become 6 star problem solver on competitive programming platforms and have gained a lot of confidence and knowledge of its new features.
Would be Forever grateful to Cousera for this wonderful experience! Thank You!
By Chang K•
Feb 1, 2019
By SAURAV R•
Jun 23, 2020
this course gives brief explanation of modern c++ and gives best intro about how to use this C++ into factory and real world
By Soroor E•
Sep 9, 2019
I learned a lot doing the programming assignments. I also really enjoyed the calm and patient manner that the prof taught.
By Dimas F•
Jul 28, 2017
hard for me but worth it! absolutely. many new C++11 things. hope there is more to cover boost
By Rahul k•
Apr 30, 2019
yes the course was good for my understanding of C++
By Yuhao J•
Jun 27, 2017
The assignment is way too hard for a self-learn
By Thiago P B•
May 10, 2017
The course gives you a well-designed overview of the main features of C++11. Programming concepts are introduced in the context of an AI-based game of HEX which truly motivates the course for me!
Instructor seems well-versed in the course contents and presentation of the material is done in a rather logical way. I really enjoyed and learned a lot!
By Jerry C•
Jul 10, 2018
The peer-review homework is challenging and I really enjoy doing it. The course provided me a good foundation of C++ knowledge and skills and I think I'm ready to further explore the C++ universe. Thank you professor and thank you my classmates for providing such a good learning experience.
By Ankit A•
Apr 10, 2018
It s a good course for a C programmer to get started with C++. It gives you all the fundamentals which is required to carry out day to day development work and gives you aptitude to learn the remaining c++ via documentation or other resources.
By Miguel F•
Mar 16, 2022
Despite this course focuses a lot on implementing algorithms I liked a lot because of the challenge that the exercises represented and all the knowloedge that I acquired from the libraries and new features of C++
By Ravitej G•
Feb 2, 2021
Very informative course. Helps a lot to learn important c++ concepts, c++11 features and much more stuff.
Overall quite an exciting course !
Recommended !!
By Anshumaan K P•
Aug 23, 2020
By Ramesh K•
May 3, 2022
It's wonderful platform to learn. highly recommended for those people who are intrested to learn particular concept of c++ program.
By Riemer G•
Nov 25, 2021
Liked the split between looking at new features in C++ and working on a reasonable sized and reasonably complex assignment.
By Harsh K•
Mar 23, 2020
Course is well structured and have sharp learning curve. Sense of achievement after completing this course.
By Dmitrii B•
Feb 4, 2020
Good course for C ++ developers. I recommend this course as for beginners and experienced programmers.
By Quentin V•
Jan 9, 2018
The course is excellent. It is very well presented and polished. The projects are very interesting.
By Fahimul K W•
Jul 31, 2020
Very much helpful course for learning C++properly both of the part A and B are very much helpful.
By Rutvij G K•
Apr 4, 2019
Highly recommended for anyone wanting to learn some serious C++ and introductory AI!
By Кириллов К А•
May 31, 2020
Very good course. New C++11 features and useful Computer Science knowledges.
By Satish S•
Sep 14, 2020
Great here you will learn classes object polymorphism inheritence and Scope