Oct 16, 2016
Just right for programmers seeking to update their skills to the new V11 C++. I recommend getting the book by the author that helps along with a text or Coursera course on Algorithms.
May 5, 2020
By Scott P•
Sep 7, 2018
This is a terrible course. The lectures are devoid of meaningful information, redundant at times and do not really follow a logical progression. The first HW assignment is trivial, then the 2nd is extremely difficult and time consuming. The most difficult task is just trying to figure out what the HW is really asking.
My main reason for taking this course versus taking one of the many highly rated free courses was the graded homework. I was hoping to get meaningful feedback on my coding so I could improve. Well, the homework is peer graded and the feedback is not very beneficial.
In short, a complete and total waste of time and money.
By Oguz K•
Apr 27, 2019
Weak on C++, strong on graph theory.
By fn•
Jan 22, 2018
This course is garbage. It doesn't cover or test ANY important feature of C++! No derived classes, no namespaces, no discussion of the STL or special member functions, just for a start.
There is no possible way that passing the practice final exam can be considered a meaningful for understanding C++.
By Dmitrii B•
Jan 5, 2020
A great course for beginners to learn C++ programming. Excellent presentation of the educational material by Ira Pohl. I highly recommend this course for everyone to learn C++.
By Mohit K A•
Mar 22, 2016
I am highly disappointed with the policy of providing the homework only to the paid participants. It seems this is gearing towards another means of making bussiness when it comes to education.
I understand that grading and providing feedback requires effort and the fees charged is required to the cover those cost, but like before we must have an option to get access to the homework, allowing us to apply our learning while it maybe be acceptable not to have any feedback or certificate on the course completion.
Currently, the closed homework policy goes against the basic objectives of MOOC and I hope it is reconsidered.
By Dominic L•
Oct 22, 2019
Slow, uninteresting and inaccurate code.
The course claims to to be designed for C programmers with at least a years experience, yet considerable time is used to explain basic concepts like types, casts etc, but for less trivial concepts like object orientation you're told to "look at the wikipedia article." There is also too much uninteresting and irrelevant material that is better read than listened to. And worst of all, the code in the lectures is full of mistakes and bad practices.
By Manoel R•
Nov 5, 2017
Horrible. There just a little of C++ on this course. Even the slides has typos which are not acceptable for a course representing an university. The C++ code are very weak as well. You WILL NOT learn C++ with this course.
By Ahmed K•
Jul 4, 2017
I like Prof. Ira a lot and wish to see more courses from him! I wish I was his student at SC. Best Regards to him and the Coursera team for the great work.
By Chuandong T•
Dec 7, 2018
This is a GREAT course. First take, I never programed with C. I had sufficient experience with Python, R, Matlab etc. Even though the instructor continuously emphasize that attendants need at least 1 year experience in C (every time I heard it, I rolled my eyes), the assignments (Dijkstra and Jarnik-Prim) were not hardcore. The instructor also reviewed a LOT of contents from C, so I never felt disadvantaged. C++ is not a difficult language to learn (until now at least) and I felt joy. Even though I disagree with the order of some videos, they provide great assistance in finishing the homework. I spent almost 3 weekends and 2 nights of working days, so not that much time. I would like to thank the instructor for providing such a great opportunity on this platform.
By Akshay J•
Sep 5, 2019
The course is pretty stupid and its not for beginners at all. It starts slow and then gets really tough in the second week. The instructor does not give you adequate information about the things he is teaching about.
By Prabhakar k•
Mar 15, 2019
Explanation is not up to the mark.Expecting more understandable lecture.
By Cesar A•
Dec 20, 2019
I liked it, it costed me a little because I am not a C programmer with big experience, and this course I feel is focused on C programmers that want to know how to "translate" their code to C++
By HEMANT S•
May 6, 2020
By Vafeidis A•
Jun 16, 2018
The course is very good with many interesting assignments. The course requires some good knowledge of graph theory before you sign up for it.
By Praduman J•
Apr 12, 2020
Sorry sir i could'nt understand.
By Shantala G K•
Aug 26, 2019
The course is very well formulated through a series of videos which provide the essential tips, which you otherwise get from books only after reading a whole lot of pages.
The assignments are designed such that you have the freedom to do the coding, yet you have the opportunity to develop simplified code by figuring out better ways of coding using STL. So, for me, who knows C programming, it was through the assignments that I slowly upgraded from doing C programming to C++ programming by improvising on the same code I wrote for one homework by making use of STL in the next homework.
It's amazing that with a only a few hours of lectures, we're transformed into C++ programmers from C programmers. Grateful and keep up the great work!
By Oxana•
Apr 14, 2016
The course was very useful for me. I have known new features of C++11 and now I use them in my projects, so my programming style become both more modern, and more effective. It was very lucky for me to have at the same time other course about graph theory, so I again learned and implemented those algorythms. I suppose for new students before this course would be better to have some experience in C++ programming and some understanding of OOD and OOP, so you can think about interesting ideas instead of trying to read a 1000-paged book in a week to learn base of coding. Now I am watitng for part B.
By Nikifor N•
Aug 20, 2016
This course assumes some basic knowledge in C. I really appreciate prof. Ira Pohl's approach to explain things in details and fill some gaps students might have rather that assuming everything is perfectly clear. Some might find the pace to be on the slow side but please understand it is intended for people with various background and experience. You will also appreciate the way prof. Pohl elaborates some of the fundamental algorithms and data structures in a very clear and well articulated manner.
By Dhruv S•
Oct 2, 2019
I consider my decision to learn this course the best one yet! It is an in depth guide to experience the power of modern C++(C++11) which is still used by giants of software industry such as Microsoft etc.
I will always be grateful to the University of Santa Cruz and to Coursera for offering such a great program on their platform which not only marks my first ever Certification course but also has led to providing me a successful career in tech.
By Adil A•
Oct 14, 2019
The teacher is exceptional. I don't think I've seen too many professors that explains things this well and in such a comprehensive manner.
An excellent course if you'd like to learn the basics of C++ version 11. The explanations are excellent. I would also suggest using the C++ Primer book for further details.
The course assignments are a bit time consuming without much hand-holding.
By Kuei-Hsuan L•
Jun 19, 2019
I audit this class to enrich my modern C++ skill. This class gives you a basic overview of C++. I think it's a good class for learner with strong C background. I skipped all the algorithm parts of the class because my main goal is to learn the difference between C and C++. I recommend practice C++ coding throughout the course to help the learning experience.
By Robert H•
Oct 17, 2016
By Prem K•
Jul 18, 2018
I really loved this course. It is really helpul for my programming aspect. I have managed to develop my logical abilty and this course really helped me.
By Nishant S•
May 15, 2020
very good course..
By Vishal C•
Apr 23, 2019
Part A is not that interesting for me as I already have some C++ exp. But Part B seems promising. Plus most of the time in the video I have to see profession's face rather than C++ code.