MA
Jun 21, 2020
I am really happy I did this course. The instructor is a really experienced teacher. This course gave a good start for learning the fundamentals and moving onto complex programming languages like C++.
CN
Apr 21, 2020
Great course to gain a foundation in C programming! The video lectures, coding examples, and peer reviewing of assignments allows one to learn quick and in real time. Would definitely recommend it.
By Nikolaos K•
Jan 5, 2020
I stopped this course at Week 1, as I found various reasons to do so. It is a very pour course, as it is very confusing what level the student should be. The lecturer just goes through some slides and just explains what happens in every line of a program, without giving any context to the actual C programming language. His explanations are most of the time confusing and do not really add any useful information. Some explanations he gives are really cryptic ("Passing the address of an int &int" without giving any explanation on what this really means. The course is set as Beginner level). His tone and flow of speaking is really poor for a lecture (I had to make the video at x1.5 rate and it was feeling that he was speaking normally at that rate. Imagine how slow he speaks). Finally, the slides and presentations are one of the worst i came across into a lecture. He has hand written slides, which shows a C program. His hand writting is really messy, resembling that of a doctor. I doubt anyone can really decipher the programs he is showing. The least i would expect from a course, is for the slides to be informative, neat and well written, rather than a bunch of hand written programs put into a screen. I wouldn't recommend this course to anybody (either beginner or intermediate), better just spend a week reading "The C Programming Language" by Dennis Richie.
By Claudine N•
Apr 22, 2020
Great course to gain a foundation in C programming! The video lectures, coding examples, and peer reviewing of assignments allows one to learn quick and in real time. Would definitely recommend it.
By Muhammad A•
Apr 29, 2020
The videos are not in order and the content is faulty. Moreover, the instructor is lazy, sluggish and uninterested.
By RAJA B•
Apr 20, 2020
It was really great experience studying in this course.The professor is great, but the part of the course is its well managed assignments and quizzes. Again Hats off to whole team.
Thanks.
By Cold O•
May 25, 2020
I would like to stress that I do not have any prior knowledge in coding. That being said, I was excited when this course info mentioned, and I quote, "No prior knowledge of coding is needed for this course. We'll start at the beginning."
Imagine my unpleasant surprise when 15 minutes or so in, I get this in my lesson:
Play video starting at 19 seconds and follow transcript0:19
we're in my directory. My prompt for my computer is Iras-Air: and the local directory that I'm running in is called CPrograms/W1. So here's where I develop some of the code that was being used in Week 1 of this class. So let's look at that directory, the way we can see that directory again where in terminal, for a Mackintosh terminal window, which is basically running Unix. So I can use Unix commands, the Unix command LS shows me the files in that directory. So we see there's an a.out file, there's something called add2.exe and then there are these.C files which are source files which are code and there we can see something like miles.exe, circle.exe, add2.exe. So all of that are what I previously compiled as N2 and executable and I can of course execute them. Let's look at add2.exe. So in order to execute them, all I have to do is say add2.exe, it says input two floats.
Play video starting at 1 minute 58 seconds and follow transcript1:58
I do that and I'm done, 4.3 and 6.8 is 11.1. Now, if I want to develop a program, let's say I want to change the input to floats program to an input three floats. Let me try doing that. So I'm going to have add3. I'm going to call it add3.c., vi add3.c. So this command means create a file called add3.c.
Play video starting at 2 minutes 44 seconds and follow transcript2:44
Now, it's going to look very much like add2.c. So basically and frequently the cases, I'm going to want to modify a pre-existing file. So I'll just read that file in and these are all VI commands. Again, in this class, I'm not going to go through all of the VI commands or Notepad commands, you're just going to have to get comfortable with using an editor. Netter is a critical tool for almost anything on a computer. Once you understand a little of it, you can get a tutorial that explains in detail the editing commands you need.
I don't understand what is going on, and I do not understand why I need to get another tutorial to explain. Yes, I lack the basic facility of coding, that is obvious. But, do not market your course as one that is beginner friendly when it isn't!
By 16.Vaishnavi D•
Aug 20, 2020
Great course to gain a foundation in C programming! The video lectures, coding examples, and peer reviewing of assignments allows one to learn quick and in real time. Would definitely recommend it.
By Kanza N•
Apr 11, 2020
A very well arranged course. YES, it is for EVERYONE but only if THE ONE is willing to learn something because it taught everything clearly but Practice is only the student's responsibility
By Dimitrios S V•
Nov 15, 2019
Good introduction to the C Programming Language for beginners in programming in general (and not just to the language). If you already have experience with C this part of the course will just be a quick reminder of the fundamentals of the language. I would have liked a bigger project and more depth like in the C++ course that is provided by the same University and instructor. There were however some mistakes in the course material that hopefully will be corrected in the future.
By Andrew M•
Nov 10, 2019
The coverage and assignments are good. Seems to be plenty of students judged by speed and timing of peer reviews. Videos are good in terms of content but presentation is adequate to poor. Excellent thing is that full participation is free, unlike the subsequent C/C++ courses.
By Mohammed Z A•
Jun 22, 2020
I am really happy I did this course. The instructor is a really experienced teacher. This course gave a good start for learning the fundamentals and moving onto complex programming languages like C++.
By Saliganti A•
Jun 3, 2020
It is very useful.It is foundation of c programming everyone can understand it very easily.it's a excellent course.i loved it . We can learn this course with very enjoy mood . it's very good.
By Sutharsan M•
Apr 28, 2020
e will know all the essential knowledge to moe forward. It is a very logical and steady building up procedure. It is an absolutely stunning course. Thanks for professor Iran Pol.
By Deleted A•
Mar 30, 2020
I successfully completed the first three weeks of this course. I have completed four other beginning Python programming courses on Coursera. Like those, this was a great course. I have, however, decided to withdraw from the course.
Like other programming courses I have taken, the learning curve for this one gets steep at the halfway point in the course. Looking over the remaining material, I decided I would not be able to complete the rest of the course in the allotted time. There are also no assessments or practice exercises in the fourth week, so it's hard to gauge how you are doing.
Despite the difficulty of the subject manner, I really enjoyed the course. The professor has written a book with Al Kelley, _A Book on C_, that is helpful for the course. The lectures themselves are clear and informative.
I am a UCSC graduate but have been away from school for 30 years. I would recommend this course to someone currently studying computer science at college or perhaps a recent graduate who wishes to learn C programming. Overall, I think this is definitely a programming course worth taking. Like many courses, there is a significant time commitment. I still found the course difficult even though I had plenty of time to spend on it.
I haven't given up on learning the basics of C. I plan on trying another course on this or another learning platform.
By Mohammed M•
May 3, 2020
this course is very helpful to gain your basics is c language.....and to understand the what is the c language importance in today's world.......i have gained my basics very through this course it is very helpful for me .....i love this course..
By 134- S M•
Mar 16, 2020
I had a good experience in learning the course and learned new topics throughout the course.
By Sai M D T•
Apr 9, 2020
good
By Ricky A•
May 16, 2020
The course was slow-paced, engaging and well-taught. For a Java guy, the course was easy and relatable to understand and apply also, not forgetting Java at the same time. Mr. Pohl along with his unbeatable experience in computer programming made it so much easier for me to grasp the basics of C and considering him as a mentor for learning it, along with the language's variants. Would highly recommend to anyone who wants to learn the basics of programming.
By Md. M•
May 8, 2020
Overall I had an amazing experience in this C for Everyone Course. It took me to 3 days to complete this course. I do a lot of hard work to achieve this certificate. Practice, Peer Graded Assignments, Quiz everything is given here for better practicing. I think everyone should try this course if he/she wants to develop his fundamental skills and as well as program writing skills. This would be really a great choice.
Thank You
By Kouakou R K•
May 9, 2020
*****Best C programming class ever. I learnt so much. This course and especially the book that was written by the instructor put things right in your mind by teaching you with crystal clear examples hard to get concepts, of low level programming. I bought the book, read it with ease, it's fantastic. Thanks much!!!****
By Sushmita B•
May 15, 2020
This was the Basic Course for the people who wants to start with the coding and also grasp the basics..!!
By Aarti•
Jun 16, 2020
I have learnt so many things from this course. Thanks to Professor Iran Pohl and Thanks to coursera.
By pv s r•
Mar 9, 2020
thank you for this course
By Patryk S•
Apr 3, 2020
Very good material.
By Nikhil U•
Feb 15, 2020
The course was pretty basic but helped in revisiting all the things studied and definitely an easy to remember all the things somebody might have forgotten about C
By Deleted A•
Mar 6, 2020
I am really satisfied with the course, the syllabus, and the teaching methodology. Thanks to the instructor and Coursera.