FPGA Design for Embedded Systems Specialization
Decode the Secrets of the FPGA in Embedded Systems. Enhance career opportunities and build better systems by acquiring skill in FPGA design.
Offered By
What you will learn
Create in the FPGA a working system on a chip design with Nios II soft processor, RAM and FLASH memory, and several peripherals.
Understand and practice all aspects of FPGA development, including conception, design, implementation, and debugging.
Understand the rationale for each phase of the hardware development flow, including fitting, timing constraints, simulation, and programming.
Apply hierarchical design methods to create bigger designs in VHDL or Verilog
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will practice building and testing several FPGA projects using industry standard FPGA hardware development tools by applying skills including VHDL and Verilog coding, programmable logic synthesis and simulation, static timing analysis and FPGA device programming. The culmination of these efforts will be the construction of a configurable softcore processor system on a chip using the DE10-Lite evaluation board.
You should have a experience in digital design and C programming.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to FPGA Design for Embedded Systems
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5360, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Hardware Description Languages for FPGA Design
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5361, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
FPGA Softcore Processors and IP Acquisition
This course will introduce you to all aspects of development of Soft Processors and Intellectual Property (IP) in FPGA design. You will learn the extent of Soft Processor types and capabilities, how to make your own Soft Processor in and FPGA, including how to design the hardware and the software for a Soft Processor. You will learn how to add IP blocks and custom instructions to your Soft Processor. After the Soft Processor is made, you learn how to verify the design using simulation and an internal logic analyzer. Once complete you will know how to create and use Soft Processors and IP, a very useful skill.
FPGA Capstone: Building FPGA Projects
This course will give you hands-on FPGA design experience that uses all the concepts and skills you have developed up to now. You will need to purchase a DE10-Lite development kit. You will setup and test the MAX10 DE10-Lite board using the FPGA design tool Quartus Prime and the System Builder.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
