The objective of this course is to acquire proficiency with Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA)s for the purpose of creating prototypes or products for a variety of applications. Although FPGA design can be a complex topic, we will introduce it so that, with a little bit of effort, the basic concepts will be easily learned, while also providing a challenge for the more experienced designer. We will explore complexities, capabilities and trends of Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA) and Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD). Conception, design, implementation, and debugging skills will be practiced. We will learn specifics around embedded IP and processor cores, including tradeoffs between implementing versus acquiring IP. Projects will involve the latest software and FPGA development tools and hardware platforms to help develop a broad perspective of the capabilities of various Programmable SoC solutions. Topics include: Verilog, VHDL, and RTL design for FPGA and CPLD architectures FPGA development tools flow: specify, synthesize, simulate, compile, program and debug Configurable embedded processors and embedded software Use of soft-core and hard-core processors and OS options FPGA System engineering, software-hardware integration, and testing IP development and incorporating 3rd-party IP The capstone course will give the learner the opportunity to practice and implement the concepts covered by building FPGA systems based on low cost evaluation boards.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to FPGA Design for Embedded Systems

4.6
stars
1,002 ratings
249 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Hardware Description Languages for FPGA Design

4.4
stars
459 ratings
128 reviews
Course3

Course 3

FPGA Softcore Processors and IP Acquisition

4.0
stars
52 ratings
14 reviews
Course4

Course 4

FPGA Capstone: Building FPGA Projects

4.8
stars
14 ratings
5 reviews

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This specialization is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
