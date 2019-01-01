Benjamin Spriggs earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering/Computer Engineering from the University of Wyoming in Laramie, and an Executive MBA from Colorado State University in Denver. He has over 25 years of design experience including board level FPGA and micro-controller systems, and +20 ASIC tape-outs in Industrial, Networking, Consumer and Storage applications, and FPGA based emulation and verification of ASIC storage systems. Benjamin has held engineering positions in Reliability, Quality, Design, Management, Applications Engineer for Altera, and ASIC Architect for a variety of suppliers.