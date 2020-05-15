About this Course

33,887 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
FPGA Design for Embedded Systems Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 36 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Writing Code in Verilog
  • Simulating FPGA Designs
  • Designing FPGA Logic
  • Designing Test Benches
  • Writing code in VHDL
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
FPGA Design for Embedded Systems Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 36 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up83%(1,299 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Basics of VHDL

8 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 48 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

12 hours to complete

VHDL Logic Design Techniques

12 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 52 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Basics of Verilog

7 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 92 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Verilog and System Verilog Design Techniques

10 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 48 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM HARDWARE DESCRIPTION LANGUAGES FOR FPGA DESIGN

View all reviews

About the FPGA Design for Embedded Systems Specialization

FPGA Design for Embedded Systems

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder