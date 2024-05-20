L&T EduTech
Fundamentals of Digital Design for VLSI Chip Design
L&T EduTech

Fundamentals of Digital Design for VLSI Chip Design

This course is part of Chip based VLSI design for Industrial Applications Specialization

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

17 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

4 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

This comprehensive learning module provides a detailed exploration of Boolean algebra and its practical applications in digital circuit design. Participants will delve into fundamental concepts such as Boolean variables, logic gates, and the relationship between Boolean algebra and digital logic circuits. The module progresses to cover Boolean expressions, simplification techniques, and the derivation of consensus theorems. Practical aspects, including the implementation of Boolean functions using universal gates and the use of Karnaugh maps for simplification, are thoroughly examined. The module also introduces the Quine McCluskey method as an advanced tool for Boolean expression simplification.

What's included

45 videos3 readings1 assignment

This comprehensive module delves into the intricate world of combinational circuits and arithmetic operations in digital systems. Participants will explore the design and functionality of various circuits, including adders, subtractors, parity circuits, and multipliers. The module navigates through the complexities of encoding and decoding, introducing different types of encoders, decoders, multiplexers, and demultiplexers. Additionally, the module covers binary shifting operations, including logical and arithmetic shifting, utilizing multiplexers for efficient design.

What's included

35 videos1 assignment

This comprehensive module provides an in-depth exploration of sequential circuits, covering the fundamental concepts, storage elements, and various types of flip-flops. Participants will gain insights into the design and operation of latch and flip-flop circuits, including SR latch, JK flip-flop, master-slave JK flip-flop, Gated SR latch, D latch, and D flip-flop. The module delves into hazards in digital circuits and explains the characteristics and applications of sequential circuits. Furthermore, the structure, operation, and types of registers are examined, alongside bidirectional shift registers. The module concludes with an extensive coverage of counters, including ring counters, Johnson counters, asynchronous up/down counters, synchronous up/down counters, and mod-n synchronous counters. The concepts of Mealy and Moore state sequential circuits are introduced, including the design of state diagrams, equivalent state tables, and reduction techniques.

What's included

24 videos1 assignment

This module provides a comprehensive understanding of memory systems and programmable logic devices, along with insights into physical design considerations in VLSI. Participants will explore various types of memories, including SRAM and DRAM, examining their internal structures and addressing mechanisms. The module covers tri-state digital buffers, Read-Only Memory (ROM), Programmable Logic Devices (PLD) such as PROM, PLA, and PAL. Additionally, the architecture and implementation of Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) and Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA) are discussed. The module delves into the VLSI design cycle, hierarchical design, routing, compaction, extraction, and verification. Various VLSI design styles are explored, and the design processes for CPLD, SPLD, and FPGA are elucidated.

What's included

27 videos1 assignment

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
36 Courses17,420 learners

Offered by

L&T EduTech

