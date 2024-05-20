L&T EduTech
VLSI Chip Design and Simulation with Electric VLSI EDA Tool
L&T EduTech

VLSI Chip Design and Simulation with Electric VLSI EDA Tool

This course is part of Chip based VLSI design for Industrial Applications Specialization

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

3 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Chip based VLSI design for Industrial Applications Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

This module provides a thorough introduction to CMOS structures and functionality, exploring IC technology advantages. It covers the historical timeline of IC technology, Moore's Law, and technology scaling. Participants delve into the crucial role of processors and the intricate process of crafting Integrated Chips from Silica Sand, spanning various stages. The module explores MOS transistor design intricacies, covering types and operational modes. It discusses characteristics of ideal and non-ideal transistors, including diverse leakage types. Factors impacting transistor performance, like temperature sensitivity and environmental variations, are explored. The curriculum covers CMOS transistors design, CMOS inverter design, and analysis of power dissipation, noise margin, and propagation delay in CMOS designs, encompassing power dissipation aspects and mechanisms. The module investigates leakage current sources, low-power design benefits, and factors influencing power consumption. Power reduction techniques, including Dynamic Voltage and Frequency Scaling (DVFS), power gating, and strategies for mitigating short-circuit power consumption, are included. Emphasis is on ultra-low power circuit design, power reduction, and optimization techniques for a holistic understanding of energy-efficient design principles. The module concludes with an overview of CMOS logic gates, addressing PMOS and NMOS transistors design intricacies, series/parallel connections configurations, and practical insights into designing logic gates using CMOS networks.

What's included

18 videos3 readings1 assignment

This module immerses participants in the schematic and layout design of fundamental components and circuits. It commences by introducing the fundamentals of stick diagrams, outlining the rules governing stick diagram and layout design, and providing a practical example for both stick and layout design. Subsequently, the module elucidates the installation process and step-by-step procedures for utilizing the Electric VLSI EDA tool. A comprehensive overview of the tool's built-in functions is provided, along with essential checks and waveform simulation. The module also covers the integration of LTspice with Electric VLSI EDA Tool, enhancing participants proficiency in design exploration. Furthermore, the module offers a concise introduction and procedural guidelines for designing schematic and layout representations of various electronic circuits, including PMOS, NMOS, CMOS inverter, Common Source Amplifier, Common Drain Amplifier, and a three-stage oscillator. Participants gain hands-on experience in representation, simulation, and 3D visualization of layout designs for these circuits. The procedures encompass Design Rule Checking (DRC) and Electrical Rule Checking (ERC), followed by NCC checks to ensure the practical implementation of the designs. This comprehensive approach ensures that participants not only grasp theoretical concepts but also acquire practical skills in the design and verification of electronic circuits using EDA tools.

What's included

34 videos1 assignment

This module is designed to offer participants a deeper understanding of the schematic and layout design of various CMOS logic circuits. It guides participants through the process of creating a new cell in a predefined library, allowing them to choose between "schematic or layout" as the design approach. Emphasizing a systematic workflow, the module highlights that each design initiates with a schematic cell, subject to Design Rule Checking (DRC) at each step to assess the hierarchy of representations. The design is then simulated, and its characteristics are defined through waveform analysis. Participants will acquire the skills to craft the layout of schematic circuits, incorporating thorough checks such as DRC, Electrical Rule Checking (ERC), and Netlist-to-Component Connectivity (NCC) at the final stage. These checks ensure alignment between the designed layout and schematic, affirming the practical viability of the circuit. The module specifically covers the design of AND gate, OR gate, their complementary gates, XOR gate, and half adder circuits using the Electric VLSI EDA Tool and their characteristic verifications are done through LT spice software.

What's included

24 videos1 assignment

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
36 Courses17,420 learners

Offered by

L&T EduTech

Recommended if you're interested in Electrical Engineering

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions