FPGA Architecture Based System for Industrial Application
FPGA Architecture Based System for Industrial Application

This course is part of Chip based VLSI design for Industrial Applications Specialization

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

12 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

3 assignments

This course is part of the Chip based VLSI design for Industrial Applications Specialization
There are 3 modules in this course

This immersive module is meticulously designed to introduce participants to the world of VHDL programming, focusing on its application to FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array) design using the Artix 7 FPGA board and Xilinx Vivado software. Beginning with an overview of the Artix 7 FPGA board and the significance of Xilinx Vivado in FPGA projects, the module leads learners through the practical aspects of setting up and simulating basic digital logic circuits. Participants will gain hands-on experience in creating projects from scratch, writing VHDL code for various digital functions, and implementing these designs on the FPGA board. Key concepts such as LED control, push button input handling, and more advanced digital circuits like adders and multipliers will be explored. Through step-by-step guidance, this module aims to equip learners with the knowledge and skills to efficiently develop their FPGA projects, from conceptual VHDL coding to physical implementation and real-time testing on the Artix 7 FPGA board.

What's included

46 videos3 readings1 assignment

This module offers a comprehensive journey through the design and implementation of embedded components and communication protocols on FPGA using Xilinx Vivado. It starts with the basics of sound generation using buzzers controlled by FPGA, extending to sophisticated digital displays and serial communication protocols. Students will engage in hands-on projects that include interfacing with 7-segment displays and LCDs, and implementing serial communication protocols such as RS232, I2C, and SPI. Each section includes developing VHDL code, configuring constraint files for precise hardware interaction, and analyzing RTL schematics for a deeper understanding of the underlying hardware logic. The module culminates with real-world implementation on the Artix 7 FPGA development board, ensuring students can apply theoretical knowledge to tangible FPGA projects.

What's included

27 videos1 assignment

This module delves into the integration of sensors and motors with FPGA using Xilinx Vivado, focusing on industrial applications. Participants will explore various sensors including accelerometers, gesture recognition sensors, capacitive touch sensors, ultrasonic sensors, as well as the principles and interfacing of motors like stepper motors and DC motors. The module covers topics such as sensor basics, VHDL code design, pin configurations, and simulation techniques using Vivado. Additionally, it introduces IoT concepts and VGA interfaces for remote monitoring and control of industrial systems, providing a comprehensive understanding of sensor-motor integration in FPGA-based VLSI design.

What's included

50 videos1 assignment

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
36 Courses17,420 learners

