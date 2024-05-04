L&T EduTech
Design of CPS with ARM processor using Embedded C
L&T EduTech

Design of CPS with ARM processor using Embedded C

This course is part of VLSI chip design with CPS for Industrial Applications Specialization

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Recently updated!

May 2024

There are 4 modules in this course

This module aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) by exploring its various facets. From the foundational components of embedded processors and memory systems to advanced topics such as wireless communication, cybersecurity, and cloud-edge computing, participants will gain insights into the interdisciplinary nature of CPS. Through a blend of theoretical concepts and practical applications, this module aims to demystify the complexities of CPS, enabling participants to navigate the evolving landscape of smart systems.

This module provides a hands-on approach to the design and development of Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) components in industrial applications using Embedded C programming. Participants will delve into the intricacies of Advanced RISC Machines (ARM) architectures, with a specific focus on the STM32F4XX Microcontroller. The module covers practical aspects such as getting started with the IAR Embedded Workbench, interfacing ARM Cortex Processors with various peripherals, and developing drivers for essential components like UART, ADC, LCD, Matrix Key, Buzzer, Relay, and STEPPER Motor. Through a series of demonstrations, participants will gain practical insights into implementing CPS components for real-world industrial applications.

This module offers a hands-on exploration of the design and development of Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) components for industrial sensors and control, focusing on practical applications using Embedded C programming. Participants will delve into the architecture of the STM32F103F, an ARM Cortex processor, and gain practical insights by working with the STM Cube IDE. The module includes demonstrations on interfacing sensors such as OLED, Humidity & Temperature Sensor, Ultrasonic Distance Sensor, and Hall effect sensor with the ARM Cortex processor. Participants will acquire skills to implement real-world CPS components for industrial sensor applications.

Building on the foundations laid in the first part of the module, "Demo on Design and Development of CPS Components in Industrial Sensors and Control using Embedded C," this second part continues the exploration of practical applications in industrial sensors and control. Participants will engage in hands-on demonstrations and learn how to interface various sensors — Sound, Current, Voltage, Soil Moisture, Tilt, and Touch — with an ARM Cortex processor. Through these practical sessions using Embedded C programming, participants will deepen their understanding of sensor integration and control mechanisms in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) for industrial applications.

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
33 Courses16,271 learners

Offered by

L&T EduTech

