This comprehensive course is designed to equip participants with the knowledge and practical skills required to design and implement Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) tailored for industrial applications. From foundational concepts to hands-on development using Embedded C programming on ARM processors, participants will explore the interdisciplinary nature of CPS, demystify its complexities, and gain the expertise needed to navigate the evolving landscape of smart systems.
Design of CPS with ARM processor using Embedded C
This course is part of VLSI chip design with CPS for Industrial Applications Specialization
Taught in English
May 2024
4 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
This module aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) by exploring its various facets. From the foundational components of embedded processors and memory systems to advanced topics such as wireless communication, cybersecurity, and cloud-edge computing, participants will gain insights into the interdisciplinary nature of CPS. Through a blend of theoretical concepts and practical applications, this module aims to demystify the complexities of CPS, enabling participants to navigate the evolving landscape of smart systems.
16 videos2 readings1 assignment
This module provides a hands-on approach to the design and development of Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) components in industrial applications using Embedded C programming. Participants will delve into the intricacies of Advanced RISC Machines (ARM) architectures, with a specific focus on the STM32F4XX Microcontroller. The module covers practical aspects such as getting started with the IAR Embedded Workbench, interfacing ARM Cortex Processors with various peripherals, and developing drivers for essential components like UART, ADC, LCD, Matrix Key, Buzzer, Relay, and STEPPER Motor. Through a series of demonstrations, participants will gain practical insights into implementing CPS components for real-world industrial applications.
25 videos1 assignment
This module offers a hands-on exploration of the design and development of Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) components for industrial sensors and control, focusing on practical applications using Embedded C programming. Participants will delve into the architecture of the STM32F103F, an ARM Cortex processor, and gain practical insights by working with the STM Cube IDE. The module includes demonstrations on interfacing sensors such as OLED, Humidity & Temperature Sensor, Ultrasonic Distance Sensor, and Hall effect sensor with the ARM Cortex processor. Participants will acquire skills to implement real-world CPS components for industrial sensor applications.
14 videos1 assignment
Building on the foundations laid in the first part of the module, "Demo on Design and Development of CPS Components in Industrial Sensors and Control using Embedded C," this second part continues the exploration of practical applications in industrial sensors and control. Participants will engage in hands-on demonstrations and learn how to interface various sensors — Sound, Current, Voltage, Soil Moisture, Tilt, and Touch — with an ARM Cortex processor. Through these practical sessions using Embedded C programming, participants will deepen their understanding of sensor integration and control mechanisms in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) for industrial applications.
15 videos1 assignment
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Electrical Engineering
