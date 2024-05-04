L&T EduTech
CPS Design for Mechatronics, Healthcare, EV & Robotics
L&T EduTech

CPS Design for Mechatronics, Healthcare, EV & Robotics

This course is part of VLSI chip design with CPS for Industrial Applications Specialization

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

4 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the VLSI chip design with CPS for Industrial Applications Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

This comprehensive module delves into the intricate world of automotive Mechatronics, exploring its fundamental components and cutting-edge technologies. From Electronic Control Units (ECUs) to Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), participants will grasp the essence of vehicle systems, sensors, control mechanisms, and embedded technologies essential in modern automobiles. The module navigates through ABS, power steering systems, fuel injectors, and HVAC systems, elucidating their functionalities, applications, and advancements in embedded electronic control. Additionally, it covers the principles and applications of sensors like LIDAR, SRR, and Radar, alongside their integration with microcontrollers, ensuring a profound understanding of vehicle technology.

What's included

22 videos4 readings1 assignment

This module offers an in-depth exploration of critical medical devices and diagnostic systems, providing participants with a profound understanding of their inner workings, components, and real-world applications. Participants will delve into the intricacies of cutting-edge medical electronics, spanning digital stethoscopes, advanced thermometers, blood pressure measuring devices, glucose monitoring systems, ultrasound machines, MRI systems, X-ray and CT scan machines, dialysis equipment, endoscopic systems, and remote health monitoring setups. The module guides participants through the complex landscape of medical diagnostics, from signal processing in stethoscopes to the intricate imaging modes of ultrasound machines. Additionally, the module will guide participants through a practical demonstration of setting up a remote health monitoring system using the versatile Arduino Nano, showcasing the real-world application of embedded systems in healthcare.

What's included

23 videos1 assignment

This module delves into the intricacies of electric vehicle (EV) technologies, focusing on the on-board electrical system and various components crucial for efficient performance. Participants will gain insights into the advantages of utilizing a 48 V system, understand the role of a 48-Volt starter generator, and explore the functionality of key components in a 48V Belt Starter Generator through detailed block diagrams. The module further covers the significance of DC-DC converters, their working principles, and the role of embedded systems in controlling multi-kW DC-DC converters in electric vehicles. The module proceeds to elucidate the concept of traction, providing an in-depth understanding of traction motors, power generation, and the essential components for power control with embedded systems. Participants will also grasp the intricacies of on-board chargers for hybrid and electric vehicles, including their working principles and the design and development process. Additionally, the module explores wireless charging technologies, outlining their purpose, working principles, and the components of HV/EV wireless chargers through comprehensive block diagrams. Motor configurations in electric vehicles are examined, focusing on Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors, Brushless DC Motors, 3-phase induction motors, and Reluctance Motors. The advantages and disadvantages of Switched Reluctance Motors are outlined, followed by a practical demonstration involving Bluetooth-controlled mini electrical cars interfaced with smartphones using Arduino Nano.

What's included

22 videos1 assignment

This module offers a hands-on various facet of industrial applications, starting with the advantages of employing pneumatic systems and the intricate components of pneumatic compressor systems. The critical role of hydraulic fluid in hydraulic systems is outlined, along with a thorough exploration of solenoid control valves, encompassing their components, types, working principles, and applications. The integration of components in a robotic arm interfaced with a microcontroller is visually represented through a block diagram, while the intricate concepts of DH parameters in robotic arms and design parameters for a 5D 5R robotic arm are elucidated. Practical application takes center stage with a guide on designing a 5D robotic arm simulation using MATLAB. Shifting focus to microcontroller-based projects, the basics of the Arduino Nano board, LED indicators, and programming techniques are introduced, showcasing projects such as blinking on-board LEDs and interfacing servo motors. The exploration concludes with a hands-on guide to assembling and testing a 5DOF robotic arm, merging mechanical and electronic components seamlessly.

What's included

19 videos1 assignment

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
33 Courses16,271 learners

Offered by

L&T EduTech

Recommended if you're interested in Electrical Engineering

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions