L&T EduTech
CPS Design with ARM Core using MicroPython for Industries
L&T EduTech

CPS Design with ARM Core using MicroPython for Industries

This course is part of VLSI chip design with CPS for Industrial Applications Specialization

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

6 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the VLSI chip design with CPS for Industrial Applications Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 6 modules in this course

This module offers a comprehensive journey into the world of embedded systems using Raspberry Pi Pico. This module aims to give participants a solid grasp of Raspberry Pi Pico, covering the basics and diving into practical programming with Thonny IDE software and Micro Python. Explore hands-on demonstrations, from controlling LEDs to connecting external components and creating responsive systems like traffic lights. The module wraps up with a deep dive into integrating PIR sensors, explaining their features, functions, and practical use in exciting embedded projects.

What's included

14 videos2 readings1 assignment

Immerse yourself in advanced peripheral interfacing with Raspberry Pi Pico. This module explores diverse components, from LCD displays, Analog to Digital Converters (ADCs), Ultrasonic Distance Sensors, to Bluetooth interfaces. Through hands-on programming in Micro Python using Thonny IDE, participants will gain practical insights into interfacing and controlling these peripherals, paving the way for sophisticated projects and applications.

What's included

13 videos1 assignment

Embark on a comprehensive exploration of advanced applications in embedded systems, unraveling the intricate roles and working principles of various devices. This module navigates through diverse topics, including the fundamental components of washing machines, smart vacuum cleaners, and smart speakers. Participants will delve into the significance of microcontrollers, motors, communication protocols, and automation advantages, extending the scope to specialized domains like coffee machines, smart homes, and smart petrol filling stations. The module offers a holistic view of the evolving landscape of embedded systems, emphasizing real-world applications and emerging technologies.

What's included

13 videos1 assignment

Embark on an exploration of advanced technologies embedded in modern home appliances. This module covers the basics of refrigeration cycles, providing a functional overview of refrigeration systems. Participants will delve into the working principles of BLDC motors and their application in smart refrigerators. The module then shifts focus to weigh-in-motion technology, detailing static and dynamic types and the crucial role of sensors. Further, it covers the essentials of induction cooktops, microwave ovens, and smartwatches. Participants will gain insights into the cyber-physical components of smart home automation, concluding with the practical application of building a home automation prototype.

What's included

11 videos1 assignment

This module delves into the pivotal role of smart civil structures in the contemporary era, emphasizing their importance and the fundamental components that define them. Participants will gain insights into the various systems employed for vibration control, self-repairing mechanisms, and energy harvesting in smart civil structures. The basics of sensors and sensory systems, along with the working principles of different sensors, will be explored. The module will also cover seismic response control in civil structures, highlighting the significance of sensors, actuators, and dampers during seismic activities. Participants will understand the broad classification of damping devices and systems, delve into structural health monitoring, and grasp the intricacies of data processing, signal pre-processing, and vibrational control. The concept of energy harvesting and power supply for smart civil structures will be explained, providing a comprehensive overview of different energy harvesting systems.

What's included

16 videos1 assignment

This module explores the integration of smart systems in various aspects of urban infrastructure, ranging from traffic control to waste management, underground utilities, predictive maintenance, parking systems, metering applications, and occupancy monitoring. Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of the concepts, architectures, and technologies that underpin these smart systems. The module covers the design processes for Converged Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Architecture, smart waste management, underground utilities detection, and predictive maintenance. Additionally, it delves into smart parking systems, including RFID technology, LoRaWAN sensors, and the broader concept of smart metering for gas and water applications. The module concludes with an exploration of real-time occupancy monitoring systems and their key features.

What's included

15 videos1 assignment

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
33 Courses16,271 learners

Offered by

L&T EduTech

Recommended if you're interested in Electrical Engineering

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions