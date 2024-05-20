This course is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of digital circuit design using VHDL programming with Xilinx ISE. Participants will learn the fundamentals of VHDL, simulation modeling, and design methodologies for digital circuits, including combinational and sequential circuits. Practical exercises using Xilinx ISE will enhance hands-on skills in circuit implementation, simulation, and analysis.
Design of Digital Circuits with VHDL Programming
There are 4 modules in this course
This module provides a comprehensive introduction to VHDL (VHSIC Hardware Description Language) programming, focusing on digital circuit design and simulation. Participants will learn about VHDL design elements, data objects, modeling styles, delay type modeling, operators, concurrent statements, process statements, subprograms, data flow description, behavioral description, attributes, and logic operations. The module aims to simplify VHDL programming concepts and techniques, making it accessible for beginners and providing a strong foundation for digital circuit design using VHDL.
This module provides a comprehensive exploration of digital combinational circuits design using VHDL programming within the Xilinx ISE Design Suite environment. Participants will delve into fundamental concepts such as AND gates, half adders, full adders, multiplexers, demultiplexers, encoders, decoders, comparators, barrel shifters, and binary-to-BCD and binary-to-Gray code converters. The module covers various VHDL modeling styles including structural, dataflow, and behavioral modeling, enabling a deep understanding of circuit design and simulation.
This module focuses on the design and implementation of digital sequential circuits using VHDL programming within the Xilinx ISE-I environment. Participants will delve into fundamental sequential circuit components such as D latch, D flip-flop, SR flip-flop, JK flip-flop, T flip-flop, shift registers, counters, and FIFO memories. Various VHDL modeling styles including structural, dataflow, and behavioral modeling will be utilized to develop and analyze the functionality of these sequential circuits.
This module delves into the design and implementation of digital sequential circuits using VHDL programming techniques within the Xilinx ISE-II environment. Participants will explore various sequential circuit components such as Single Port RAM, Dual Port RAM, sequence detectors (including Mealy and Moore machines), and a digital model of a vending machine. The module emphasizes hands-on learning, combining theoretical concepts with practical design and simulation exercises to develop a comprehensive understanding of digital sequential circuit design methodologies.
