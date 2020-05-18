About this Course

22,169 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Logic Gate
  • Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
  • Digital Design
  • Boolean Algebra
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(1,755 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Orientation

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 25 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Computational Boolean Algebra

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 91 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Boolean Representation via BDDs and SAT

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 135 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

2-Level Logic Synthesis, and Multi-Level Logic Synthesis via the Algebraic Model

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 119 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Multilevel Factor Extract and Don't Cares

7 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 123 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM VLSI CAD PART I: LOGIC

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder