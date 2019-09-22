About this Course

9,269 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Orientation

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

ASIC Placement

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 163 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Technology Mapping

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 102 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

ASIC Routing

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 145 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Timing Analysis

7 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 148 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM VLSI CAD PART II: LAYOUT

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder