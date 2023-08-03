Encoder-Decoder Architecture - 한국어

이 과정은 기계 번역, 텍스트 요약, 질의 응답과 같은 시퀀스-투-시퀀스(Seq2Seq) 작업에 널리 사용되는 강력한 머신러닝 아키텍처인 인코더-디코더 아키텍처에 대한 개요를 제공합니다. 인코더-디코더 아키텍처의 기본 구성요소와 이러한 모델의 학습 및 서빙 방법에 대해 알아봅니다. 해당하는 실습 둘러보기에서는 TensorFlow에서 시를 짓는 인코더-디코더 아키텍처를 처음부터 간단하게 구현하는 코딩을 해봅니다.
인코더-디코더 아키텍처의 기본 구성요소를 이해합니다
인코더-디코더 아키텍처를 사용해 모델을 학습시키고 모델로 텍스트를 생성하는 방법을 알아봅니다
Keras로 자체 인코더-디코더 모델을 작성하는 방법을 알아봅니다
