Google Cloud
Encoder-Decoder Architecture - 한국어
Google Cloud

Encoder-Decoder Architecture - 한국어

Taught in Korean

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Advanced level
Designed for those already in the industry
1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • 인코더-디코더 아키텍처의 기본 구성요소를 이해합니다

  • 인코더-디코더 아키텍처를 사용해 모델을 학습시키고 모델로 텍스트를 생성하는 방법을 알아봅니다

  • Keras로 자체 인코더-디코더 모델을 작성하는 방법을 알아봅니다

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

1 quiz

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

이 모듈은 기계 번역, 텍스트 요약, 질의 응답과 같은 시퀀스-투-시퀀스(Seq2Seq) 작업에 널리 사용되는 강력한 머신러닝 아키텍처인 인코더-디코더 아키텍처에 대한 개요를 제공합니다. 인코더-디코더 아키텍처의 기본 구성요소와 이러한 모델의 학습 및 서빙 방법에 대해 알아봅니다. 해당하는 실습 둘러보기에서는 TensorFlow에서 시를 짓는 인코더-디코더 아키텍처를 처음부터 간단하게 구현하는 코딩을 해봅니다.

What's included

2 videos1 reading1 quiz

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions