Jun 15, 2020
This course is good for anyone who wants himself in the EDA industry. The teacher is very passionate and engaging, the content is thorough and well prepared.
May 13, 2020
It was a great course, I learned a lot of new things from it. And the presentation and explanation of concepts by Prof. Rob A. Rutenbar were amazing!!!
By Divyang T•
Jul 7, 2019
A very good course for students who want to have an understanding of Physical Design process in semiconductor industry. I want to thank professor for making this course so informative. A must for people looking to dive deep into Electronics.
By Mohammad H•
Sep 1, 2018
It was a great experience, really great lecturer without exaggerating, but the programming assignment 3 (which is optional) was totally a nightmare, I wrote about 1000 line of code to do both the essential and the extra parts, but not yet.
I hope there was another course for design using HDL like Verilog or System Verilog.
By Venkata K M•
Aug 13, 2020
Very well structured and thoughtfully and intelligently explained. The professor is very enthusiastic, fluent ,concise and effective in his explanation. Please do note however that the course is quite rigorous and challenging and you might have to allocate quite some time for it as the problem sets require way more time than what is mentioned in the website.
By shant C•
May 27, 2020
This is a wonderful course for new collage graduates as well as working professionals. I want to sincerely thank Dr. Rutenbar for creating this course. He is easy to understand, and has structured the topics very well. The examples and quizzes are very well designed.
By Robin M•
Dec 29, 2018
As a software developer without background in EE I have always wondered how Boolean logic is turned into actual physical hardware, and this course (along with its predecessor "VLSI CAD Part I: Logic") has answered all my questions.
By Mahesh J•
Jan 1, 2021
Great teaching material, Challenging assignments to test our knowledge, goo quizzes and an amazing learning experience overall. I recommend this course to everyone who is interested in making Physical ASIC design as their career.
By Gaurav K•
May 2, 2021
The video lectures, study materials, etc. everything has been expertly designed and the instructor makes it super easy to understand the basics of even seemingly difficult and complex topics. Hats off !!
By Shanvi K•
Jul 14, 2021
Very well curated course! It is exhaustive in terms of the invigorating assignments and the lucid explanations help satiate the curiosity about the journey from Logic->Layout in VLSI.
By Naman S•
Jun 16, 2020
By Mythili M•
May 14, 2020
By Gourav S•
Apr 24, 2020
Nicely explained and well structured course and the best part of the course is the way of teaching and assignment ..Keep learning and keep growing..
By Chang-Hun K•
Mar 18, 2021
Thank you for your great Lecture! It is really helpful to understand the basic principal of Layout & techmap algorithm.
By Azwad T•
Jun 14, 2020
It delivers what it promises in a structured and concise manner which makes the whole experience fast and effective.
By Vincent T R•
May 30, 2020
Great course with a lot of specific knowledge I would not have been able to find online on my own.
By kanishk j•
Jul 30, 2019
Good course content and prof. `s teaching method makes it easy to comprehend quite quickly.
By Sujoy M•
Jun 19, 2020
Great great great course. Highly recommended for people interested in VLSI CAD design.
By SANATH K T•
Jun 22, 2020
Excellent ; every on who's specialisation is VLSI has to do this course;
By Devansh S•
Sep 23, 2019
An awesome course which I can put to great use in my academic life.
By Akash L•
Oct 21, 2018
Great basic overview of the core design principles for EDA
By Md. F K•
Aug 3, 2019
Another interesting and well-taught course.
By Yash R•
Jun 27, 2020
excellent course to learn vlsi design.
By Shaanvi M•
Mar 11, 2019
very helpful, and delivered very well.
By Ramakrishna•
Oct 15, 2020
Informative and knowledgeable course
By Hemanth .•
Jul 25, 2020
Loved it. Very effective teaching.
By sreepoojya p•
Mar 3, 2020
very useful course for my career.