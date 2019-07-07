Chevron Left
You should complete the VLSI CAD Part I: Logic course before beginning this course. A modern VLSI chip is a remarkably complex beast: billions of transistors, millions of logic gates deployed for computation and control, big blocks of memory, embedded blocks of pre-designed functions designed by third parties (called “intellectual property” or IP blocks). How do people manage to design these complicated chips? Answer: a sequence of computer aided design (CAD) tools takes an abstract description of the chip, and refines it step-wise to a final design. This class focuses on the major design tools used in the creation of an Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) or System on Chip (SoC) design. Our focus in this part of the course is on the key logical and geometric representations that make it possible to map from logic to layout, and in particular, to place, route, and evaluate the timing of large logic networks. Our goal is for students to understand how the tools themselves work, at the level of their fundamental algorithms and data structures. Topics covered will include: technology mapping, timing analysis, and ASIC placement and routing. Recommended Background: Programming experience (C, C++, Java, Python, etc.) and basic knowledge of data structures and algorithms (especially recursive algorithms). An understanding of basic digital design: Boolean algebra, Kmaps, gates and flip flops, finite state machine design. Linear algebra and calculus at the level of a junior or senior in engineering. Elementary knowledge of RC linear circuits (at the level of an introductory physics class)....

NS

Jun 15, 2020

This course is good for anyone who wants himself in the EDA industry. The teacher is very passionate and engaging, the content is thorough and well prepared.

MM

May 13, 2020

It was a great course, I learned a lot of new things from it. And the presentation and explanation of concepts by Prof. Rob A. Rutenbar were amazing!!!

By Divyang T

Jul 7, 2019

A very good course for students who want to have an understanding of Physical Design process in semiconductor industry. I want to thank professor for making this course so informative. A must for people looking to dive deep into Electronics.

By Mohammad H

Sep 1, 2018

It was a great experience, really great lecturer without exaggerating, but the programming assignment 3 (which is optional) was totally a nightmare, I wrote about 1000 line of code to do both the essential and the extra parts, but not yet.

I hope there was another course for design using HDL like Verilog or System Verilog.

By Venkata K M

Aug 13, 2020

Very well structured and thoughtfully and intelligently explained. The professor is very enthusiastic, fluent ,concise and effective in his explanation. Please do note however that the course is quite rigorous and challenging and you might have to allocate quite some time for it as the problem sets require way more time than what is mentioned in the website.

By shant C

May 27, 2020

This is a wonderful course for new collage graduates as well as working professionals. I want to sincerely thank Dr. Rutenbar for creating this course. He is easy to understand, and has structured the topics very well. The examples and quizzes are very well designed.

By Robin M

Dec 29, 2018

As a software developer without background in EE I have always wondered how Boolean logic is turned into actual physical hardware, and this course (along with its predecessor "VLSI CAD Part I: Logic") has answered all my questions.

By Mahesh J

Jan 1, 2021

Great teaching material, Challenging assignments to test our knowledge, goo quizzes and an amazing learning experience overall. I recommend this course to everyone who is interested in making Physical ASIC design as their career.

By Gaurav K

May 2, 2021

The video lectures, study materials, etc. everything has been expertly designed and the instructor makes it super easy to understand the basics of even seemingly difficult and complex topics. Hats off !!

By Shanvi K

Jul 14, 2021

Very well curated course! It is exhaustive in terms of the invigorating assignments and the lucid explanations help satiate the curiosity about the journey from Logic->Layout in VLSI.

By Naman S

Jun 16, 2020

This course is good for anyone who wants himself in the EDA industry. The teacher is very passionate and engaging, the content is thorough and well prepared.

By Mythili M

May 14, 2020

It was a great course, I learned a lot of new things from it. And the presentation and explanation of concepts by Prof. Rob A. Rutenbar were amazing!!!

By Gourav S

Apr 24, 2020

Nicely explained and well structured course and the best part of the course is the way of teaching and assignment ..Keep learning and keep growing..

By Chang-Hun K

Mar 18, 2021

Thank you for your great Lecture! It is really helpful to understand the basic principal of Layout & techmap algorithm.

By Azwad T

Jun 14, 2020

It delivers what it promises in a structured and concise manner which makes the whole experience fast and effective.

By Vincent T R

May 30, 2020

Great course with a lot of specific knowledge I would not have been able to find online on my own.

By kanishk j

Jul 30, 2019

Good course content and prof. `s teaching method makes it easy to comprehend quite quickly.

By Sujoy M

Jun 19, 2020

Great great great course. Highly recommended for people interested in VLSI CAD design.

By SANATH K T

Jun 22, 2020

Excellent ; every on who's specialisation is VLSI has to do this course;

By Devansh S

Sep 23, 2019

An awesome course which I can put to great use in my academic life.

By Akash L

Oct 21, 2018

Great basic overview of the core design principles for EDA

By Md. F K

Aug 3, 2019

Another interesting and well-taught course.

By Yash R

Jun 27, 2020

excellent course to learn vlsi design.

By Shaanvi M

Mar 11, 2019

very helpful, and delivered very well.

By Ramakrishna

Oct 15, 2020

Informative and knowledgeable course

By Hemanth .

Jul 25, 2020

Loved it. Very effective teaching.

By sreepoojya p

Mar 3, 2020

very useful course for my career.

