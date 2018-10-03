About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
FPGA Design for Embedded Systems Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Primality Test
  • Verilog
  • Digital Design
  • Static Timing Analysis
Course 1 of 4 in the
FPGA Design for Embedded Systems Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

What's this programmable logic stuff anyway? History and Architecture

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 46 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

FPGA Design Tool Flow; An Example Design

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 118 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

FPGA Architectures: SRAM, FLASH, and Anti-fuse

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 80 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Programmable logic design using schematic entry design tools

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 180 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the FPGA Design for Embedded Systems Specialization

FPGA Design for Embedded Systems

