Jul 30, 2020
This is an extremely good course and I learned a lot. Thank you very much sir "Timothy Scherr " and all the people who make this a such a nice one. Also thank you very much "COURSERA" !!!
Nov 5, 2020
This course is very basic level and I encourage all the electronics students must take this course. Thank you Timothy Scherr Sir, he explained all the concepts with detailed explanation.
By diemilio•
Nov 26, 2019
Instructor is good, most of the material is appropriate for an introductory course, but there were a few things that I think could be improved/changed:
1. A much better description of the examples used in weeks 2 and 4 could have been provided. The instructor jumps into the multiplier/ALU and processor right away without any explanation of what they do and how they are architectured. A written document describing what they are would help.
2. The Quartus Prime tutorials given during week 2 are good, but the use of TimeQuest is overly complicated and little description is given on what each tool item covered is for.
3. The material covered in week 3 is very repetitive and could easily be learned by the students just by looking at datasheets. Explaining that there are a wide variety of FPGAs, and what the potential differences are is important, but in my opinion way too much time was used to cover this. I would use the time to cover Quartus Prime in more detail.
4. Some material is missing. For example, during the lecture on how to program the FPGA, there is reference to an LED programing code, which is missing from the course files.
5. At the beginning of the course, it is recommended to purchase DE10-Lite board if the students are interested in taking the "specialization", but the remaining 2 courses are still not up yet into coursera, and there is no info if they will ever be.
By Curtis N•
Aug 15, 2018
This is largely a survey of the Altera/Intel tools and of vendors' CPLD and FPGA offerings. The "build a design" part of the course is rote learning, not foundation knowledge. You do not write Verilog or VHDL in this course. It's unclear what the "for embedded systems" part of the course title means.
By arash n•
Jan 8, 2019
The course is very very introductory and can only make you a little familiarize to FPGA/CPLD types and basics of programming FPGA... you will not be even upgraded to beginner, by taking this course.
Coursea charges $99 for a course that you could get the knowledge just by reading materials you could find by a simple search on google.
highly NOT recommended.
By Gary F•
Jun 29, 2018
I really enjoyed this course. The instructor is by far the best I have encountered on any on-line (or classroom) course. I'm now waiting for the rest of the specialisation.
By Aniss B•
Mar 2, 2020
Overall a good introductory course for absolute beginners to FPGAs.
* What you will learn:
- a basic understanding of programmable logic devices
- an overview of the main design steps
- a list of criteria for hardware selection
- how to perform the most common tasks with Intel/Altera Quartus Prime Lite software
* What you will NOT learn:
- HDL (Verilog or VHDL): most design entries are done with gates or schematics
- to design anything more than a "Hello World"/"LED Blink" application
* What is good:
- accessible with minimal to no software/hardware/prior knowledge requirements
- pace and assignments difficulty are appropriate
* What could be improved:
- community moderation and animation: a LOT of cheating appears in the peer reviews and forum discussions are non existent
- switch the repetitive hardware review (week 3) to real life applications and how to select the appropriate hardware for them
- more time explaining WHY some actions/settings are done in Quartus Prime Lite
By Jose P E•
Mar 14, 2018
I'm just auditing the course.
Even though I really like it, as a beginner I see a lot of material that is just covered lightly. I guess that's OK since there are still more courses in the specialization to cover more subjects.
Anyway, the reason I'm giving it only 2 stars is because I find it expensive. $100 per course is more than what I'd want to pay. If it was less expensive, I'd take the specialization.
By Ammon D•
Oct 9, 2019
I was very excited to take this course. Unfortunately, the materials that are said to be available are nowhere to be found. Many students having this problem. (Week 2 - Video 4).
By Syed M•
Sep 18, 2018
Very challenging course with tough assignments and quizes to pass with deadlines but i enjoyed this.
I got practical experience in designing, compiling and analyzing FPGA circuits.
By MOHAMMED Z H•
Apr 29, 2018
Must take course to master the FPGA EDA Tools skills. Excellent examples,with great elaboration. Thank you so much coursera for such a nice course.
By Indu G•
Feb 21, 2019
People who are very really interested in design perspective of embedded systems and digital logic designs can take this course which is worthful
By Ralph W•
Oct 16, 2017
I thought that this course was an absolutely wonderful introduction to the world of FPGA design. I liked learning about the different features of some of of the more popular FPGA families. I really enjoyed the task of building a soft processor using the Altera Qsys software. I found that the homework was reasonable in scope and relevant to the topics presented in the lectures. I would like to learn more and I would like to suggest a series of classes like this one that also include HDL languages and verification concepts.
By Guift•
Jun 7, 2018
Good to get to know the quartus prime software and get started into fpga design.
After completing this course, Quartus prime feel way less aliens, I think I have a solid grasp as to what I need to look for to continue my fpga journey and VHDL seem way easier.
(You don't learn to make VHDL or Verilog code in this course)
Critic :
the voice isn't always synced with the video
there a a few error in the quiz question
Some part could be introduced in a better way (time analysis definition could use some animation)
Was intended to be a 4 course series, I'm not sure if they will continues
By Bijan K•
Nov 12, 2017
The subject for each session is selected carefully and the gradual heaviness of the discussions is very well organized, so that student feels comfortable to move on.
Flawless presentation (thank you Tim!) and step by step manner of the discussions are the reasons I could keep up with the course eagerly.
I look forward to take the rest of the courses of this specialization.
Thanks Coursera!
By Patrick D•
Feb 5, 2018
Great course! Enthusiastic instructor who gives you what you need to get started step-by-step. You can learn so much on your own once you have a board, a tool and a detailed walkthrough.
The section comparing the different families of FPGAs was a good summary of what's out there and their basic differences.
I can't wait for the HDL follow up class.
By Victor G•
Mar 5, 2019
Pretty challenging course, but very helpful if you are parallel starting with real design or have to work with some ready design. I also very appreciate an overview of different FPGA and CPLD platforms, selection criteria of them.
So I am waiting for anounced next course, about Verilog and VHDL. It is exactly what i need right now.
By Divyang T•
Jul 25, 2019
The course offers a great deal of in depth knowledge about FPGA. It also makes you familiar with the use of Quartus Prime Software. A big thank you to the professor because the course content is really specific and insightful. All in all a good course for a fresher to understand the depth of Programmable Logic Devices.
By Alan T•
Dec 25, 2017
Good course, understanding of logic gates, adders, and Microcontroller architecture needed. This is the only online FPGA MOOC, so well done to Boulder for branching out. It would be nice to see the full specialisation available.
By KIMBULOBBE H M T M S S•
Jul 31, 2020
By Rafael D•
Oct 25, 2018
Very good course, focused on the quartus prime tool and touch a lot of topics on FPGA design, optimization, time analysis and a little of comparison between Altera and other FPGA vendors.
By Papu M•
Nov 6, 2020
By KADİR E•
Nov 10, 2020
This is a very nice course that broadened my knowladge. I will be happy to continue next courses. Each video has need to be watched several times, there are a lot of useful information.
By Durga S•
Apr 23, 2019
Simply awsesome, i was unaware of what actually is fpga designing or what days an fpga designer do, now I know the basics of it and am happy to learn, Thanks coursera
By Qiaoqiao G•
Apr 18, 2018
A large amount of information is packed into this short course. If you need someone to guide you through the basics of FPGA design, I highly recommend it to you.
By Sanjay A M•
May 5, 2020
The course was exceptional with very structured and organized way of delivering content to the students. A must do course for all FPGA beginner's.
By Sebastian R•
Oct 22, 2018
Excellent course. Very complete and detailed. After the course many of the Altera Quartus Prime feature will be really familiar and easy to use.