This course will give you hands-on FPGA design experience that uses all the concepts and skills you have developed up to now. You will need to purchase a DE10-Lite development kit. You will setup and test the MAX10 DE10-Lite board using the FPGA design tool Quartus Prime and the System Builder.
This course is part of the FPGA Design for Embedded Systems Specialization
You should have a experience in digital design and C programming before taking this course, and also complete the first 3 courses in this series.
Create a working FPGA design using Quartus Prime and run it on an evaluation board
Understand and practice all aspects of FPGA development, including conception, design, implementation, and debugging.
Create in the FPGA a working system on a chip design with Nios II soft processor, RAM and FLASH memory, and several peripherals.
Become familiar with the FGPA development flow, particularly in the case of a SoC with software development flow included.
- Softcore Processor Design
- Programmable Logic Design
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Hands on: Altera MAX10 Hardware Setup
In this module you will begin your hands-on exploration of FPGA design by setting up a target board, the DE10-Lite based on the MAX10 Intel Altera FPGA. In this module you will
Develop a Mixed Signal System
The goal of this module is to develop a mixed-signal system. You will construct hardware that uses the Analog to Digital Converter (ADC) inputs and Pulse Width Modulate (PWM) outputs to make a voltage measuring instrument. In this module you will
Create a System on a Chip with NIOS II
The goal of this module is to develop the hardware for a System on a Chip (SoC). You will construct hardware that creates a NIOS II soft processor along with several interfaces to devices on the DE10-Lite development kit. In this module you will
Software for a System on a Chip
The goal of this module is to develop the software for a System on a Chip (SoC). You will build software for a NIOS II soft processor you built in Module 3, using several interfaces to devices on the DE10-Lite development kit as well. In this module you will
In general a good course structure and content. It lacks support on question and exercises.
Requires knowledge of FPGA design flow (make sure to take 3 courses before this one), great practical tasks that complete the whole specialization.
This specialization has a very good balance between deepness and breadth of transmitted knowledge. Thank you !
About the FPGA Design for Embedded Systems Specialization
The objective of this course is to acquire proficiency with Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA)s for the purpose of creating prototypes or products for a variety of applications. Although FPGA design can be a complex topic, we will introduce it so that, with a little bit of effort, the basic concepts will be easily learned, while also providing a challenge for the more experienced designer. We will explore complexities, capabilities and trends of Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA) and Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD). Conception, design, implementation, and debugging skills will be practiced. We will learn specifics around embedded IP and processor cores, including tradeoffs between implementing versus acquiring IP. Projects will involve the latest software and FPGA development tools and hardware platforms to help develop a broad perspective of the capabilities of various Programmable SoC solutions. Topics include:
