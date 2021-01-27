About this Course

5,010 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
FPGA Design for Embedded Systems Specialization
Intermediate Level

You should have a experience in digital design and C programming before taking this course, and also complete the first 3 courses in this series.

Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create a working FPGA design using Quartus Prime and run it on an evaluation board

  • Understand and practice all aspects of FPGA development, including conception, design, implementation, and debugging.

  • Create in the FPGA a working system on a chip design with Nios II soft processor, RAM and FLASH memory, and several peripherals.

  • Become familiar with the FGPA development flow, particularly in the case of a SoC with software development flow included.

Skills you will gain

  • Softcore Processor Design
  • Programmable Logic Design
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
FPGA Design for Embedded Systems Specialization
Intermediate Level

You should have a experience in digital design and C programming before taking this course, and also complete the first 3 courses in this series.

Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

10 hours to complete

Hands on: Altera MAX10 Hardware Setup

10 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 15 min), 4 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Develop a Mixed Signal System

8 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Create a System on a Chip with NIOS II

8 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Software for a System on a Chip

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FPGA CAPSTONE: BUILDING FPGA PROJECTS

View all reviews

About the FPGA Design for Embedded Systems Specialization

FPGA Design for Embedded Systems

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder