DK
May 28, 2021
Requires knowledge of FPGA design flow (make sure to take 3 courses before this one), great practical tasks that complete the whole specialization.
OS
Jan 27, 2021
This specialization has a very good balance between deepness and breadth of transmitted knowledge. Thank you !
By Christian L•
Jan 26, 2022
In general a good course structure and content. It lacks support on question and exercises.
By Dmitry K•
May 29, 2021
By Ovidiu S•
Jan 28, 2021
By Carlos M•
Apr 14, 2021
Excellent course.
By Molin D•
Dec 31, 2020
This is a good course.
For some reason, I am looking for a course based on Xilinx FPGA. this one is based on Altera/Intel FPGA