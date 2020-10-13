About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
FPGA Design for Embedded Systems Specialization
Intermediate Level

Practicing engineer or graduate level engineering student.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create a Nios II softcore processor hardware design using the Altera development flow

  • Understand the benefits and steps of implementation of a custom instruction in the Nios II soft processor.

  • List the types of IP available for FPGAs

  • Use simulation with ModelSim to verify an FPGA Design

Skills you will gain

  • Software Design for Softcore Processors
  • Softcore Processor Design
  • Programmable Logic Design
  • Simulation for Verification
  • Intellectual Property Integration
University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Softcore Processor Development Flow

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 86 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Writing Software for Softcore Processors

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

IP Acquisition and Integration

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Introducing ModelSim and Simulation for Verification

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 67 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the FPGA Design for Embedded Systems Specialization

FPGA Design for Embedded Systems

