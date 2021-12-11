BT
Jun 11, 2021
Must-take Course for Hardware Engineeer. This course provides new concept about NIOS II 32-bit RISC Architecture and How HDL Simulation work
OS
Dec 8, 2020
I feel I did another small step towards mastering designing with fpga. Thank you!
By Claudio C•
Dec 11, 2021
As the rest of the courses in this specialization, it is waste of time. Not worth it.
By Brandon R V•
Oct 11, 2020
Loved the course!
I'm trying everything on my new DE10-Lite.
There's a steep learning curve on the first two weeks, but it all comes together mid week 2.
I had a lot of issues but all of them got solved in the discussion forum.
By Ovidiu S•
Dec 9, 2020
By KIMBULOBBE H M T M S S•
Oct 14, 2020
I learned a lot about modelsim that I was really needed.
By Saadiqbal•
Aug 3, 2021
This course brought a great deal of insight in the designing of:
1. NIOS-II processor
2. Integration of pre-existing IP-cores with your design
3. The simulation, debugging and verification of hardware
The core concepts (I have taken from this course) are gemstone and will be guiding star for my future "Embedded system Designing endeavor".
By Bình Đ T•
Jun 12, 2021
By Habte G•
Jan 2, 2021
Well prepared lessons(videos). Concise and complete.
By hamza s•
Oct 24, 2021
Very helpful, Thnaks for all
By P R•
May 11, 2022
Excellent
By Harold A M S•
Sep 7, 2021
The course bring good theoric bases to IPCores but leaves short informacion about the Qsys use, memory map and others things that are necesary for system integration.
By Michael W B•
Aug 11, 2021
I was hoping to get more lecture material on writing testbench code.
By Alex G•
Sep 29, 2021
The examples do not compile easily in quartus 20.1. Coding examples need to include more about software and building something that actually works. Course needs to be updated.
By Anthony P•
Nov 18, 2021
A lot of just slide reading and listing, last week of the course is cool because you understand a bit better the simulation
By Julien T•
Feb 3, 2022
No hands on exercises, we "learn" how to make test benches without practising...