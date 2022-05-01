About this Course

Beginner Level

No prerequisite knowledge is required

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn to give examples of different kinds of reconfigurations

  • You will able to define reconfigurable computing, to explain the rationale behind an FPGA-based reconfigurable computing system

  • You will learn how an FPGA can be configured and what a bitstream is used for.

  • You will learn to design a circuit on an FPGA and how a circuit can be implemented on an FPGA.

Skills you will gain

  • Interfaces
  • Unix Shells
  • Ordered Pair
  • User Experience (UX)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

A Bird's Eye View on Adaptive Computing Systems

7 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 32 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

An introduction to Reconfigurable Computing

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Reconfigurable Computing and FPGAs

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Examples on how to configure an FPGA

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

