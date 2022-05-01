Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for FPGA computing systems: A Bird’s Eye View by Politecnico di Milano

About the Course

Nowadays the complexity of computing systems is skyrocketing. Programmers have to deal with extremely powerful computing systems that take time and considerable skills to be instructed to perform at their best. It is clear that it is not feasible to rely on human intervention to tune a system: conditions change frequently, rapidly, and unpredictably. It would be desirable to have the system automatically adapt to the mutating environment. This course analyzes the stated problem, embraces a radically new approach, and it introduces how software and hardware systems ca ben adjusted during execution. By doing this, we are going to introduce the Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA) technologies and how they can be (re)configured....

By Jogesh S

May 1, 2022

Pretty much, good introductory course for the folks learning about FPGA's . Hope to see more courses being added up in future on FPGA's reconfigurable computing .

By kuo j

Jan 5, 2022

Good

