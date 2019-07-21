About this Course

1,888 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

This course is aimed at students with prior programming experience and a desire to understand computation approaches to problem solving.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Programming Principles
  • Computer Architecture
  • Programming Language Concepts
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

This course is aimed at students with prior programming experience and a desire to understand computation approaches to problem solving.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Politecnico di Milano

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Familizarize youself with FPGA technologies

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 57 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

A bird's eye view on SDAccel

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

On how to optmize your system

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
5 hours to complete

Optimize your system via SDAccel

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Other optimizations

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 43 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

An introduction to FPGA-augmented cloud infrastructures

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DEVELOPING FPGA-ACCELERATED CLOUD APPLICATIONS WITH SDACCEL: THEORY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder