Jul 25, 2020
The content was awesome !. The course was introductory for anyone who has taken embedded systems and introductory FPGA course. I wish it had assignments and projects.
Nov 30, 2020
An amazing course and Instructor. The course provides brief insights about accelerating the Cloud applications using the Xilinx SDAccel tool.
By Angel M C•
Mar 9, 2021
Even though the course seems to be meant for SW developers, as a HW engineer (with experience in VHDL) it has been very useful to know about the acceleration architecture on cloud systems.
By Qaiser I•
Jul 29, 2020
The course provides strong theoretical foundations, tool flow, what can be achieved using SDAccel. A new development environment that is here to stay. I am working in this area, I still found it very useful. Read about my work here, https://www.mdpi.com/1999-5903/12/4/64
By syed t a•
Jul 26, 2020
By prabhu p•
Dec 1, 2020
By tanmay k•
Jun 21, 2020
It is a good course to know the basic of Xilinx sdaccel with a bit more inclination towards the history of the development of FPGA.
By Ming M•
Jan 17, 2020
A very nice introduction course to give you a detailed look at how FPGA can be used to accelerate software applications.
By CIST N I•
Mar 19, 2020
Good for overall, easy to understand
By Muhammad L•
Jul 8, 2020
Great Course
By Avinash S P•
Jan 7, 2020
Nice one ...
By Satheesh N P•
Nov 27, 2019
Great course
By Duchstf•
Jan 21, 2020
Good intro!
By Sanjaya•
Oct 11, 2020
Awesome ..
By Meghana•
Feb 8, 2020
excellent
By Raghul R•
Jun 19, 2020
The teacher needs to slow down while speaking. Its hard to follow him at few "instances" if you know what I mean.
By Yusef I•
Mar 24, 2020
It was less about how to code more about theory and in this course they mainly talked about high level synthesis.
By Sharath•
Jul 22, 2019
Industry standards are met, a good course to start from basic
By Akhil K•
Jun 14, 2019
Good.