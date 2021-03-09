Chevron Left
This course is for anyone passionate in learning how to develop FPGA-accelerated applications with SDAccel! We are entering in an era in which technology progress induces paradigm shifts in computing! As a tradeoff between the two extreme characteristics of GPP and ASIC, we can find a new concept, a new idea of computing... the reconfigurable computing, which has combined the advantages of both the previous worlds. Within this context, we can say that reconfigurable computing will widely, pervasively, and gradually impact human lives. Hence, it is time that we focus on how reconfigurable computing and reconfigurable system design techniques are to be utilised for building applications. One one hand reconfigurable computing can have better performance with respect to a software implementation but paying this in terms of time to implement. On the other hand a reconfigurable device can be used to design a system without requiring the same design time and complexity compared to a full custom solution but being beaten in terms of performance. Within this context, the Xilinx SDx tools, including the SDAccel environment, the SDSoC environment, and Vivado HLS, provide an out-of-the-box experience for system programmers looking to partition elements of a software application to run in an FPGA-based hardware element, and having that hardware work seamlessly with the rest of the application running in a processor or embedded processor. The out-of-the-box experience will provide interesting and, let us say, “good enough” results for many applications. However, this may not be true for you, you may be looking for better performance, data throughput, reduced latency, or to reduce the resources usage... This course is focusing exactly on this. After introducing you to the FPGAs we are going to dig more into the details on how to use Xilinx SDAccel providing you also with working examples on how to optimize the hardware logic to obtain the best of of your hardware implementations. In this case, certain attributes, directives, or pragmas, can be used to direct the compilation and synthesis of the hardware kernel, or to optimise the function of the data mover operating between the processor and the hardware logic. Furthermore, In this course we are going to focus on distributed, heterogeneous infrastructures, presenting how to bring your solutions to life by using the Amazon EC2 F1 instances....

By Angel M C

Mar 9, 2021

Even though the course seems to be meant for SW developers, as a HW engineer (with experience in VHDL) it has been very useful to know about the acceleration architecture on cloud systems.

By Qaiser I

Jul 29, 2020

The course provides strong theoretical foundations, tool flow, what can be achieved using SDAccel. A new development environment that is here to stay. I am working in this area, I still found it very useful. Read about my work here, https://www.mdpi.com/1999-5903/12/4/64

By syed t a

Jul 26, 2020

The content was awesome !. The course was introductory for anyone who has taken embedded systems and introductory FPGA course. I wish it had assignments and projects.

By prabhu p

Dec 1, 2020

An amazing course and Instructor. The course provides brief insights about accelerating the Cloud applications using the Xilinx SDAccel tool.

By tanmay k

Jun 21, 2020

It is a good course to know the basic of Xilinx sdaccel with a bit more inclination towards the history of the development of FPGA.

By Ming M

Jan 17, 2020

A very nice introduction course to give you a detailed look at how FPGA can be used to accelerate software applications.

By CIST N I

Mar 19, 2020

Good for overall, easy to understand

By Muhammad L

Jul 8, 2020

Great Course

By Avinash S P

Jan 7, 2020

Nice one ...

By Satheesh N P

Nov 27, 2019

Great course

By Duchstf

Jan 21, 2020

Good intro!

By Sanjaya

Oct 11, 2020

Awesome ..

By Meghana

Feb 8, 2020

excellent

By Raghul R

Jun 19, 2020

The teacher needs to slow down while speaking. Its hard to follow him at few "instances" if you know what I mean.

By Yusef I

Mar 24, 2020

It was less about how to code more about theory and in this course they mainly talked about high level synthesis.

By Sharath

Jul 22, 2019

Industry standards are met, a good course to start from basic

By Akhil K

Jun 14, 2019

Good.

