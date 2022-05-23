About this Course

Beginner Level

Attendance of the previous course "FPGA computing systems: A Bird’s Eye View" is required

Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn to name the 5 Ws with respect to a reconfigurable hardware context

  • You will learn which techniques can be used to deal with the overhead introduced by the Partial Dynamic Reconfiguration

  • You will compare different flows to realize a reconfigurable system and you will explain the phases composing a design flow for FPGA-based system.

  • You will understand the reason of moving towards reconfigurable cloud solutions and moving from a single FPGA-based system to a distributed scenario

Skills you will gain

  • Or Gate
  • Interfaces
  • Unix Shells
  • User Experience (UX)
Instructor

Offered by

Politecnico di Milano

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

An Introduction to Reconfigurations

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Towards Partial Dynamic Reconfiguration and Complex FPGA-based systems

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 41 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

10 hours to complete

Design Flows

10 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 55 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Closing remarks and future directions

6 hours to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

