Embedding Sensors and Motors Specialization
Experience Sensors and Motors in an IoT World. Master sensor and motor theory, and program these devices in a microprocessor system.
What you will learn
Study a lab experiment or production process and understand how to specify the proper sensor solution for taking real-time process data
Implement the sensor into an embedded system in both hardware and software
Modify existing hardware schematic to add sensors and all support circuitry needed to implement the signal chain in existing microprocessor system
Create hardware and firmware to process the sensor signal and feed data to a microprocessor for further evaluation
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
You will create hardware and firmware solutions for sensors and motors that take real-time data and process it within an embedded environment. You will measure and record metrology data with oscilloscope traces and use the tools within the embedded system to amplify, filter and optimize the signals.
Recommended: 4-year degree in electrical/mechanical engineering; analog and digital circuit design and circuit analysis; digital oscilloscope
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Sensors and Sensor Circuit Design
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5340, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Motors and Motor Control Circuits
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5341, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Pressure, Force, Motion, and Humidity Sensors
"Pressure, Force, Motion, and Humidity Sensors" can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5342, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Sensor Manufacturing and Process Control
"Sensor Manufacturing and Process Control" can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5343, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
