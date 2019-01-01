James Zweighaft is an instructor at University of Colorado Boulder, where he created and teaches the graduate course Embedding Sensors and Actuators. Prior to joining the faculty, Jim worked over 30 years as a servo engineer in computer tape drives and robotic libraries at Storage Technology, Exabyte and Benchmark. In addition, he has worked with X-ray Computed Tomography systems for Imtec and 3M corporations. Jim holds Bachelors (Stony Brook University) and Masters (Cornell University) degrees in Electrical Engineering. He has authored 28 US utility patents.