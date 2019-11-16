About this Course

What you will learn

  • Understand how sensor manufacturers characterize and calibrate their sensors.

  • Tune a PID control loop and access the PID control function of the Cypress PSoC development kit for a motor control application

  • Understand manufacturing methods used to build electro-mechanical and micro-machined sensors.

Skills you will gain

  • Sensor manufacturing
  • PID control
  • MEMS hardware
  • MEMS sensors
  • Process Control
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

13 hours to complete

Process Control

13 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 125 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

10 hours to complete

Sensor Characterization

10 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 79 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

9 hours to complete

Advanced Sensors

9 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 44 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Sensor Manufacturing

10 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 64 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

