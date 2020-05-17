KM
Nov 15, 2020
Great course to learn about\n\nSensor Manufacturing and Process Control in details.I highly recommend this course and thank you all.
GQ
Apr 12, 2021
This program is exceptional and really practical. Challenging computations in Process Control and Instrumentation .Awesome
By Guillaume V•
May 17, 2020
I have learned a lot with this sensor specialization. Some selected application notes part from the reading material are very worth the time spent. The view is broad, sensor circuits, MEMS manufacturing techniques, etc. It helps me progress, better understand what I have seen in my career so far in the aerospace, electrical and medical industries.
By G . p•
Jun 6, 2020
This video session is very useful to learn both theoretical and practical
By Bhargav c•
Jul 28, 2020
good one
By AKBAR A P•
Oct 13, 2020
Good👍
By Ngo T D•
Mar 13, 2021
Great course, great content and learning material. It has real lab exercises with careful instructions. You can still do the assignment without real circuit, but learning by doing will be more efficient, and of course this subject needs real equipment.
The quiz is really helpful for each module lesson, but some of them are a bit difficult or having typing problem. Teachers should acknowledge and correct that. I hope lecture videos can have more animations about how devices work.
By AMALNATH M P•
Oct 19, 2020
Excellent Class and i learned more from here
By Nithis r k•
Sep 21, 2020
It's very useful
By Samriddhi V K•
May 24, 2020
please increase the contents...Descriptions in presentation slides are not enough well to get clear understanding though we went through the referred text books and links
By Himanshu G•
Jun 1, 2020
It was good.
By Parishi N•
Apr 16, 2020
some concepts in the first 2 weeks were not quite well explained
By Sheikh A M•
Jul 2, 2020
Instruction was not clear.
By Kasuntha M•
Nov 16, 2020
Great course to learn about
Sensor Manufacturing and Process Control in details.I highly recommend this course and thank you all.
By Geoffrey S Q•
Apr 13, 2021
This program is exceptional and really practical. Challenging computations in Process Control and Instrumentation .Awesome
By KARIMULLA S•
Aug 21, 2020
excellent ,we need more practice while solving the problem. material is very useful to answer the questions
By kishan n c•
Sep 25, 2020
have got a lot idea about industrial sensors and protocols and their construction theory
By Ashab U•
Mar 17, 2021
This course is very effective for practical process control and instrumentation
By Elphus M•
Apr 23, 2021
i find it to be life changing course, it is ery interesting
Thanks
By Mykhaylo S•
May 21, 2022
Excellent and interesting course for Process Control learners
By Dean R•
Nov 17, 2019
Great course, well done. Lots of good information here
By Enrique V•
Jun 20, 2020
This was the best course, I like the Labs :)
By Dr.Krushnasamy V S•
Jul 4, 2020
very toughest course.
But able to learn lot
By Adetifa O O•
Dec 6, 2020
Great course, now I know more on sensors
By MUHAMMED S P•
Oct 18, 2020
ക്ലാസ് വ്യത്യാസപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുന്നു
By Abelardo J R B•
Aug 18, 2021
Excelente , todo muy dinámico.
By Likhith B N•
Sep 21, 2021
GOOD LEARNING EXPERIENCE