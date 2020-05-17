Chevron Left
Back to Sensor Manufacturing and Process Control

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Sensor Manufacturing and Process Control by University of Colorado Boulder

4.6
stars
225 ratings
45 reviews

About the Course

"Sensor Manufacturing and Process Control" can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5343, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. This is our fourth course in our specialization on Embedding Sensor and Motors. To get the most out of this course, you should first take our first course entitled "Sensors and Sensor Circuits", our second course entitled "Motor and Motor Control Circuits", and our third course entitled "Pressure, Force, Motion, and Humidity Sensors". Our first course gives you a tutorial on how to use the hardware and software development kit we have chosen for the lab exercises. Our second and third courses give you three hands-on lab experiments using the kit. This third course assumes that you already know how to use the kit. You will learn about sensor signal characterization and manufacturing techniques and how to optimize the accuracy of sensors. You will also learn about more advanced sensors, proportional-integral-derivative (PID) control, and how this method is used to give you a closed loop sensor feedback system. After taking this course, you will be able to: ● Understand how sensor manufacturers characterize and calibrate their sensors. ● Tune a PID control loop and access the PID control function of the Cypress PSoC development kit for a motor control application. ● Understand manufacturing methods used to build electro-mechanical and micro-machined sensors. You will need to buy the following components to do the two course projects based on the videos in this module. Note that if you have already purchased the PSOC 5LP PROTOTYPING KIT, you do not need to buy it again. These parts may be purchased off the Digikey web site, www. Digikey.com. Or, you may obtain the specs from the site, and purchase them elsewhere. All are quantity one except for N107-ND where you need three, and 493-15371-ND where you need two. 428-3390-ND P14355-ND FQU13N10LTU-ND N107-ND 1N5393-E3/54GICT-ND RNF14FTD1K00CT-ND P0.62W-1BK-ND 493-15371-ND Additional equipment needed: • Wire - various gauges and lengths • Breadboard • Oscilloscope – suggested models are: o PICOSCOPE 2204A-D2 available on www.digikey.com or o Digilent 410-324 | OpenScope MZ available on www.newark.com Depending on your budget, you can also investigate these models: o Hantek HT6022BE20MHz - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B009H4AYII o SainSmart DSO212 - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074QBQNB7 o PoScope Mega50 USB - https://www.robotshop.com/en/poscope-mega50-usb-mso-oscilloscope.html o ADALM2000 - https://www.digikey.com/en/products/detail/analog-devices-inc./ADALM2000/7019661...

Top reviews

KM

Nov 15, 2020

Great course to learn about\n\nSensor Manufacturing and Process Control in details.I highly recommend this course and thank you all.

GQ

Apr 12, 2021

This program is exceptional and really practical. Challenging computations in Process Control and Instrumentation .Awesome

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 47 Reviews for Sensor Manufacturing and Process Control

By Guillaume V

May 17, 2020

I have learned a lot with this sensor specialization. Some selected application notes part from the reading material are very worth the time spent. The view is broad, sensor circuits, MEMS manufacturing techniques, etc. It helps me progress, better understand what I have seen in my career so far in the aerospace, electrical and medical industries.

By G . p

Jun 6, 2020

This video session is very useful to learn both theoretical and practical

By Bhargav c

Jul 28, 2020

good one

By AKBAR A P

Oct 13, 2020

Good👍

By Ngo T D

Mar 13, 2021

Great course, great content and learning material. It has real lab exercises with careful instructions. You can still do the assignment without real circuit, but learning by doing will be more efficient, and of course this subject needs real equipment.

The quiz is really helpful for each module lesson, but some of them are a bit difficult or having typing problem. Teachers should acknowledge and correct that. I hope lecture videos can have more animations about how devices work.

By AMALNATH M P

Oct 19, 2020

Excellent Class and i learned more from here

By Nithis r k

Sep 21, 2020

It's very useful

By Samriddhi V K

May 24, 2020

please increase the contents...Descriptions in presentation slides are not enough well to get clear understanding though we went through the referred text books and links

By Himanshu G

Jun 1, 2020

It was good.

By Parishi N

Apr 16, 2020

some concepts in the first 2 weeks were not quite well explained

By Sheikh A M

Jul 2, 2020

Instruction was not clear.

By Kasuntha M

Nov 16, 2020

Great course to learn about

Sensor Manufacturing and Process Control in details.I highly recommend this course and thank you all.

By Geoffrey S Q

Apr 13, 2021

This program is exceptional and really practical. Challenging computations in Process Control and Instrumentation .Awesome

By KARIMULLA S

Aug 21, 2020

excellent ,we need more practice while solving the problem. material is very useful to answer the questions

By kishan n c

Sep 25, 2020

have got a lot idea about industrial sensors and protocols and their construction theory

By Ashab U

Mar 17, 2021

This course is very effective for practical process control and instrumentation

By Elphus M

Apr 23, 2021

i find it to be life changing course, it is ery interesting

Thanks

By Mykhaylo S

May 21, 2022

Excellent and interesting course for Process Control learners

By Dean R

Nov 17, 2019

Great course, well done. Lots of good information here

By Enrique V

Jun 20, 2020

This was the best course, I like the Labs :)

By Dr.Krushnasamy V S

Jul 4, 2020

very toughest course.

But able to learn lot

By Adetifa O O

Dec 6, 2020

Great course, now I know more on sensors

By MUHAMMED S P

Oct 18, 2020

ക്ലാസ് വ്യത്യാസപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുന്നു

By Abelardo J R B

Aug 18, 2021

Excelente , todo muy dinámico.

By Likhith B N

Sep 21, 2021

GOOD LEARNING EXPERIENCE

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder