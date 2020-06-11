About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Embedding Sensors and Motors Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • ●       Choose the right pressure, force, strain, position, motion, acceleration, occupancy, and humidity sensor for an application

  • ●       Design these sensors into an embedded circuit. 

Skills you will gain

  • Analog hardware
  • Pressure and force sensors
  • Sensor architecture
  • PSoc Programming
  • Circuit Design
Instructors

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Pressure Sensors

Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Force and Strain Sensors and Touch Screens

Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Position, Acceleration and Velocity Sensors

Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Motion, Distance and Humidity Sensors

TOP REVIEWS FROM PRESSURE, FORCE, MOTION, AND HUMIDITY SENSORS

