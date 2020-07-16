TH
Aug 27, 2020
This course is very interesting. I completed this course.But I can not get my certificate.Please help me to earn my certificate.
KM
Nov 10, 2020
Great course to get a deep understanding regarding sensors and link with their related parameters. Thank you .
By JiaJie, X•
Jul 15, 2020
Overall the teaching content is good.
But I have to point out that the Quiz and Homework assignments are not carefully designed, that frequently found problem either the question is wrong, or belive is the registered "correct answer" is wrong. It can cause lots of confusion and frustration. It seems not only noticed by me but many similar posts in the forum, and none of the issue has been answered and addressed!
By Paul P•
Apr 9, 2020
The course has some good info. It needs a little polish
By Pablo C S•
Nov 12, 2019
Um resumo,bem detalhista, sobre sensores e seus parâmetros para projeto.
By HET V B•
Jul 28, 2020
It was very good and superb course and it was also very hard to address
By Amit A•
Jul 5, 2020
material collection are good and nicely designed Assignments.
By Vinsensius C F•
May 1, 2020
Overall, the materials explained can be well understood.
By Enrique V•
May 29, 2020
Very good course, build up nicely over previous one.
By MR. V S•
May 12, 2020
Good experience on solving problems.
By Abhishek k•
May 10, 2020
The videos and quiz were good .
By Mr.KAUSTUBH K S•
Apr 21, 2020
Good but somewhat difficult.
By Bonifasius B S A•
May 16, 2020
Good
By Ngo T D•
Mar 4, 2021
Great information, both the lecture and external reference.
However, the quiz needs some corrections for the mistaken typo. It causes a lot of troubles to other students. Lab assignment needs to be more specific and clearer.
By Guillaume V•
Apr 3, 2020
Important sensors are dealt with in this 3rd course. You will learn about physical effects (Peltier effect, piezoelectric effect), accelerometers. You will find one of those in many systems. Many readings.
By Theint Z H•
Aug 28, 2020
By Kasuntha M•
Nov 11, 2020
By Sachin G•
Nov 3, 2020
nice course, the lecture is very cool and i have learnt new things in this course thank you
By Nimisha M•
Dec 23, 2020
It was very helpful and it gave me a brief knowledge about the topics
By KARIMULLA S•
Aug 3, 2020
by answering the questions reading material is required. overall good
By Ganesh R P•
Jun 23, 2020
It is very knowledgeable Course. Mentor explains very well.
By Neredikomma S R•
Jun 12, 2020
It's really very informative and easily understandable.
By Yared B•
Jan 28, 2021
Very good course....a lot of useful content
By Jos� R•
Aug 2, 2020
Muy excelente curso
By P S K R•
Jun 12, 2020
It is quite good.
By TARIK A S D D S•
Jan 8, 2022
Great course.
By MD A R A•
Oct 1, 2020
Excellent !!!