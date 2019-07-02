About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Embedding Sensors and Motors Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 32 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use the core features of the Cypress PSOC development kit.

  • Choose the right temperature sensor, rotary sensor and amplifier for an application.

  • Interface sensors, LCD, and ADC to the PSOC development kit.

Instructors

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Thermal Sensors

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 64 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Sensor Development Kit and Prototyping

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 132 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Rotary and Flow Sensors

7 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 66 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Amplifiers and Sensor Noise

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 56 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Embedding Sensors and Motors Specialization

Embedding Sensors and Motors

