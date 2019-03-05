About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Embedding Sensors and Motors Specialization
Course 2 of 4 in the
Embedding Sensors and Motors Specialization
University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

AC Motor Designs

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 49 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

AC Motor Control

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 65 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

DC Motors

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 77 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

DC Motor Control and Stepper Motors

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 78 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

About the Embedding Sensors and Motors Specialization

Embedding Sensors and Motors

