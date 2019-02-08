LL
Jul 9, 2020
This course and lectures deliver what is promised: about AC and DC motor.\n\nIf you are looking to learn about this subject, this is one of the best online class that you can find.\n\nHappy learning!
RR
Apr 9, 2020
The course has given me a brief idea about how to choose a motor for my application. Real time application videos and laboratory exercises which really enhances the knowledge about AC and DC Motors.
By Mohamed A D•
Feb 8, 2019
it is one of best courses about motors
thanks for instructors
By SUMATHI S•
Jun 4, 2020
I finished my course in Motor and motor control circuits.I got all the certifate what the course I finished. But I did not get my certificate.
By rubiagandhi r•
Apr 10, 2020
By Vinay S•
Nov 7, 2019
First of all, I would like to thanks Coursera for approving my financial aid. Apart from this course was very
useful for me and has been taught very nicely. So thanks to all.
By Manuel C•
Mar 6, 2019
This course is a fantastic review or introduction to AC and DC motors. I highly recommend it to anyone in automation or robotic controls.
By Pablo C S•
Sep 23, 2019
Muita informação útil adicionada e curiosidades, bem útil.
By PRASAD J S•
May 13, 2020
For early-career researchers, enrolling in this course is going to be one of the best decisions to save time and be productive. For established researchers, this course probably will be a valuable transforming addition to your experience in researching for academic information
By Sohan L B•
May 10, 2020
Equipment Tearing Off, Fan & Specifically Paper shredder and DC Motor is remarkable. Which already proofed the efforts and the focus to put on the course to make practical & understood.
Much appreciate the same.
BIG BIG Thanks!!
By Lukas A B•
Jul 6, 2020
The lesson about AC and DC motor was really helpful and interesting. The teacher was communicative and showed us a lot applications in AC and DC motor and also how to control them.
By Shivali s•
Jun 29, 2020
This course is really knowledgeable . Being an electrical engineering student I learn a lot from it. Now I understand much better circuits of motors and their working & function.
By Abiral R B C•
Jul 10, 2020
By S D R•
May 18, 2020
Very good presentation. I have gained more technical information.
By muhammad z•
Apr 20, 2020
thank you Coursera for providing very useful knowledge
By Saud K•
Oct 8, 2019
A very good and detailed course on electric motors.
By MAURICIO R F V•
Nov 27, 2019
As on "Power Electronics" that I had the opportunity to proudly do on Coursera, elaborated by the prestigius University of Colorado Boulder, this course makes us, that have graduated a long ago on Electrical and Electronics Engeneer, fill updated to the new resources and technics not availlable about 30 years ago, becoming more confident to continue actuating on the area, in a era in wich changes are quickly happening and in a very high slope. I'm very glad for this opportunity. You are great!
By D.V.N. A•
Aug 7, 2020
I learned new concepts in BLDC motor, Stepper motor, and more interestingly the relationship between BLDC and DC motors. Project 1 and project 2 are more exciting. Thank you so much for the faculties who made the course of the electrical machines, the best!
By Allirani S•
Apr 16, 2020
This course is very much interesting and more informative. I came to know lot of new concepts and knowledge about different kinds of motors and their control circuitry. I thank Coursera for offering such wonderful core course.
By Juan d J N E G•
Aug 27, 2020
Excelente curso, muy completo en los materiales explicativos y de consulta. Realmente refleja el nivel de conocimientos requeridos con respecto a lo que se aprende.
By NTIHINYUZWA P•
Oct 16, 2020
Hi! i completed the course but i didn't get my certificate ,so please i need it. thank you
By ABHISHEK P•
Jun 25, 2020
Highly creative and best lecture ever watch on Coursera.
Great explanation by instructor
By Parimal R•
Sep 2, 2020
The course explained the concepts of AC and DC motors well with practical examples.
By Tara c•
Jun 9, 2020
This courses is most valuable for fundamentals of motors and speed control of motor
By Mr.Vijayratna b•
Jul 17, 2020
Once again I revised all the topics from ma chines . Thank you very much
By Vinod R•
Jul 5, 2020
I learned about the motor and generator and how to control the speed of the motor and generator and many more Thank you coursera
By Vaghela H•
Jul 10, 2020
It was a good course about motor and motor control circuit, I have learn lot from this course.