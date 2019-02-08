Chevron Left
4.7
stars
902 ratings
211 reviews

About the Course

This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5341, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. This is our second course in our specialization on Embedding Sensor and Motors. To get the most out of this course, you should first take our first course entitled Sensors and Sensor Circuits. Our first course gives you a tutorial on how to use the hardware and software development kit we have chosen for the lab exercises. This second course assumes that you already know how to use the kit. After taking this course, you will be able to: ● Understand how to specify the proper AC or DC motor for a machine design. ● Integrate the motor to a machine, based on analysis of motor equations for voltage, current, torque and speed. ● Implement the motor and accompanying rotary sensor into a motor control circuit in both hardware and software. ● Add a motor and motor control circuit into a microprocessor based development kit. ● Create hardware and firmware to process motor feedback data to a microprocessor for further evaluation. You will need to buy the following components to do the two course projects based on the videos in this module. Note that if you have already purchased the PSOC 5LP PROTOTYPING KIT, you do not need to buy it again. These parts may be purchased off the Digikey web site, www. Digikey.com. Or, you may obtain the specs from the site, and purchase them elsewhere. These are the part numbers for the above table, the lab on Motor Voltage and Current Measurement. You can copy and paste them into the search engine on the Digikey web site. You need one of each except for the AA batteries (N107-ND), which you would need 3. 428-3390-ND P14355-ND FQU13N10LTU-ND N107-ND 1N5393-E3/54GICT-ND RNF14FTD1K00CT-ND P0.62W-1BK-ND Additional equipment needed: • Wire - various gauges and lengths • Breadboard • Oscilloscope – suggested models are: o PICOSCOPE 2204A-D2 available on www.digikey.com or o Digilent 410-324 | OpenScope MZ available on www.newark.com Depending on your budget, you can also investigate these models: o Hantek HT6022BE20MHz - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B009H4AYII o SainSmart DSO212 - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074QBQNB7 o PoScope Mega50 USB - https://www.robotshop.com/en/poscope-mega50-usb-mso-oscilloscope.html o ADALM2000 - https://www.digikey.com/en/products/detail/analog-devices-inc./ADALM2000/7019661...

Top reviews

LL

Jul 9, 2020

This course and lectures deliver what is promised: about AC and DC motor.\n\nIf you are looking to learn about this subject, this is one of the best online class that you can find.\n\nHappy learning!

RR

Apr 9, 2020

The course has given me a brief idea about how to choose a motor for my application. Real time application videos and laboratory exercises which really enhances the knowledge about AC and DC Motors.

By Mohamed A D

Feb 8, 2019

it is one of best courses about motors

thanks for instructors

By SUMATHI S

Jun 4, 2020

I finished my course in Motor and motor control circuits.I got all the certifate what the course I finished. But I did not get my certificate.

By rubiagandhi r

Apr 10, 2020

The course has given me a brief idea about how to choose a motor for my application. Real time application videos and laboratory exercises which really enhances the knowledge about AC and DC Motors.

By Vinay S

Nov 7, 2019

First of all, I would like to thanks Coursera for approving my financial aid. Apart from this course was very

useful for me and has been taught very nicely. So thanks to all.

By Manuel C

Mar 6, 2019

This course is a fantastic review or introduction to AC and DC motors. I highly recommend it to anyone in automation or robotic controls.

By Pablo C S

Sep 23, 2019

Muita informação útil adicionada e curiosidades, bem útil.

By PRASAD J S

May 13, 2020

For early-career researchers, enrolling in this course is going to be one of the best decisions to save time and be productive. For established researchers, this course probably will be a valuable transforming addition to your experience in researching for academic information

By Sohan L B

May 10, 2020

Equipment Tearing Off, Fan & Specifically Paper shredder and DC Motor is remarkable. Which already proofed the efforts and the focus to put on the course to make practical & understood.

Much appreciate the same.

BIG BIG Thanks!!

By Lukas A B

Jul 6, 2020

The lesson about AC and DC motor was really helpful and interesting. The teacher was communicative and showed us a lot applications in AC and DC motor and also how to control them.

By Shivali s

Jun 29, 2020

This course is really knowledgeable . Being an electrical engineering student I learn a lot from it. Now I understand much better circuits of motors and their working & function.

By Abiral R B C

Jul 10, 2020

This course and lectures deliver what is promised: about AC and DC motor.

If you are looking to learn about this subject, this is one of the best online class that you can find.

Happy learning!

By S D R

May 18, 2020

Very good presentation. I have gained more technical information.

By muhammad z

Apr 20, 2020

thank you Coursera for providing very useful knowledge

By Saud K

Oct 8, 2019

A very good and detailed course on electric motors.

By MAURICIO R F V

Nov 27, 2019

As on "Power Electronics" that I had the opportunity to proudly do on Coursera, elaborated by the prestigius University of Colorado Boulder, this course makes us, that have graduated a long ago on Electrical and Electronics Engeneer, fill updated to the new resources and technics not availlable about 30 years ago, becoming more confident to continue actuating on the area, in a era in wich changes are quickly happening and in a very high slope. I'm very glad for this opportunity. You are great!

By D.V.N. A

Aug 7, 2020

I learned new concepts in BLDC motor, Stepper motor, and more interestingly the relationship between BLDC and DC motors. Project 1 and project 2 are more exciting. Thank you so much for the faculties who made the course of the electrical machines, the best!

By Allirani S

Apr 16, 2020

This course is very much interesting and more informative. I came to know lot of new concepts and knowledge about different kinds of motors and their control circuitry. I thank Coursera for offering such wonderful core course.

By Juan d J N E G

Aug 27, 2020

Excelente curso, muy completo en los materiales explicativos y de consulta. Realmente refleja el nivel de conocimientos requeridos con respecto a lo que se aprende.

By NTIHINYUZWA P

Oct 16, 2020

Hi! i completed the course but i didn't get my certificate ,so please i need it. thank you

By ABHISHEK P

Jun 25, 2020

Highly creative and best lecture ever watch on Coursera.

Great explanation by instructor

By Parimal R

Sep 2, 2020

The course explained the concepts of AC and DC motors well with practical examples.

By Tara c

Jun 9, 2020

This courses is most valuable for fundamentals of motors and speed control of motor

By Mr.Vijayratna b

Jul 17, 2020

Once again I revised all the topics from ma chines . Thank you very much

By Vinod R

Jul 5, 2020

I learned about the motor and generator and how to control the speed of the motor and generator and many more Thank you coursera

By Vaghela H

Jul 10, 2020

It was a good course about motor and motor control circuit, I have learn lot from this course.

