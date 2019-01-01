Jay Mendelson is an instructor at University of Colorado Boulder, where he specializes in online content development for sensor and motor technology. Prior to joining the faculty, Jay had three VP level technology positions at Cooper Wiring Devices, Brooks Instrument, and Omega Engineering. Jay is an industry expert in the design of transmitters, process controllers, pressure, thermal and flow sensors, valves, and electrical switches and connectors. He holds Bachelors (Princeton University) and Masters (Carnegie Mellon University) degrees in Mechanical Engineering. Jay has authored 3 US utility patents and 21 design patents.