Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Intermediate Level

1-2 years of technician or engineering experience, or enrolled in a 4-year Engineering program or 2-year Technical Associates degree

Approx. 41 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • ·Understand traction motor, inverter, transmission and battery charging hardware

    ·Specify the correct sensor for an electric vehicle application

Skills you will gain

  • Battery specification
  • Voltage and current sensors
  • Traction motor analysis
  • Electric vehicle architecture
  • Torque and speed sensors
Intermediate Level

1-2 years of technician or engineering experience, or enrolled in a 4-year Engineering program or 2-year Technical Associates degree

Approx. 41 hours to complete
English

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
8 hours to complete

How Electric Vehicles Work

8 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 91 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
10 hours to complete

Major Electrical Components

10 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 104 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
15 hours to complete

Battery Charging and Measurement

15 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 94 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
7 hours to complete

Sensors Critical to EV Performance

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

