“Electric Vehicle Sensors” starts with a discussion on how electric vehicles work differently from gasoline or diesel fuel powered vehicles and the major types of electric vehicles. It then moves to the unique components of full electric and hybrid electric vehicles, and how in-vehicle and outside battery charging systems work. We reference all the sensors that are used for in-vehicle and outside unique components. Then we do a deep dive into how each of these sensors work.
Electric Vehicle SensorsUniversity of Colorado Boulder
About this Course
Intermediate Level
1-2 years of technician or engineering experience, or enrolled in a 4-year Engineering program or 2-year Technical Associates degree
Approx. 41 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
·Understand traction motor, inverter, transmission and battery charging hardware
·Specify the correct sensor for an electric vehicle application
Skills you will gain
- Battery specification
- Voltage and current sensors
- Traction motor analysis
- Electric vehicle architecture
- Torque and speed sensors
Intermediate Level
1-2 years of technician or engineering experience, or enrolled in a 4-year Engineering program or 2-year Technical Associates degree
Approx. 41 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
8 hours to complete
How Electric Vehicles Work
8 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 91 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
10 hours to complete
Major Electrical Components
10 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 104 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
15 hours to complete
Battery Charging and Measurement
15 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 94 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
7 hours to complete
Sensors Critical to EV Performance
7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
