“Wind Turbine Sensors” starts with a discussion on how wind turbines generate energy and the major parts of a wind turbine. It then moves to a deep dive on the mechanical components (turbine blades, hub assembly, gearbox. yaw drive, brakes) and the sensors that monitor these components. Then we discuss the generator and transformer and sensors for these electrical components. Finally, we discuss the sensors that measure the wind speed and sensors that optimize electrical power.
Wind Turbine Sensors
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Examine the turbine blades, rotor, generator, transformer, gearbox, foundation
Specify the correct sensor for a wind turbine application
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
March 2024
2 quizzes, 2 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module students will learn about wind turbine architecture and how wind energy is captured
What's included
7 videos2 readings1 assignment
In this module students will learn about electromechanical components and sensors that monitor them
What's included
10 videos2 readings1 quiz
In this module students will learn about electrical power generation and sensors to monitor it
What's included
7 videos2 readings1 quiz
In this module students will learn how to measure wind velocity near the blades and far upstream, as well as turbine pitch and angular speed.
What's included
4 videos2 readings1 assignment
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Electrical Engineering
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Yes, you can preview the first video and view the syllabus before you enroll. You must purchase the course to access content not included in the preview.
If you decide to enroll in the course before the session start date, you will have access to all of the lecture videos and readings for the course. You’ll be able to submit assignments once the session starts.
Once you enroll and your session begins, you will have access to all videos and other resources, including reading items and the course discussion forum. You’ll be able to view and submit practice assessments, and complete required graded assignments to earn a grade and a Course Certificate.