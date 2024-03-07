University of Colorado Boulder
Wind Turbine Sensors
Taught in English

Course

Jay Mendelson

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

30 hours to complete
3 weeks at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Examine the turbine blades, rotor, generator, transformer, gearbox, foundation

  • Specify the correct sensor for a wind turbine application

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

2 quizzes, 2 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module students will learn about wind turbine architecture and how wind energy is captured

What's included

7 videos2 readings1 assignment

In this module students will learn about electromechanical components and sensors that monitor them

What's included

10 videos2 readings1 quiz

In this module students will learn about electrical power generation and sensors to monitor it

What's included

7 videos2 readings1 quiz

In this module students will learn how to measure wind velocity near the blades and far upstream, as well as turbine pitch and angular speed.

What's included

4 videos2 readings1 assignment

Instructor

