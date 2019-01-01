Alex Fosdick is a well-loved and favorite instructor of many students in the University of Colorado Boulder’s Electrical, Computing, and Energy Engineering Program. CU Boulder’s ECEE department is nationally recognized for both teaching and research, and has educated thousands of successful engineers now working around the world. Alex brings to this course nearly a decade of experience working in the industry, writing software for Embedded Systems, Systems-on-a-Chip and Flash Storage technology. When he’s not working late into the night planning exciting new embedded systems courses, Alex likes to spend time with his Corgi, D’artagnan and tinker on his own electronics projects.