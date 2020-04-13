Chevron Left
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5387, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. This is part 3 of the specialization. In this course students will learn : * About SystemC and how it can be used to create models of cyber-physical systems in order to perform "what-if" scenarios * About Trimble Engineering's embedded systems for heavy equipment automation * A deeper understanding of embedded systems in the Automotive and Transportation market segment * How to debug deeply embedded systems * About Lauterbach's TRACE32 debugging tools * How to promote technical ideas within a company * What can be learned from studying engineering failures...

BB

Jul 9, 2020

The course is very useful for the model and finding error in the system gained more information about the course in modelling and debugging embedded system

RP

Apr 12, 2020

Trace problems in embedded systems, getting new products to markets, reasons of start up failures, examples of embedded systems, modelling and debugging

By Ruchira C P

Apr 13, 2020

By B N S

Apr 30, 2020

Amazing course, the way designed the is very important, here that job is fulfilled.

By Ahmed E

Jun 13, 2020

Great course. I learn more knowledge IIot and the role of the embedded system in the industry aspects

By M R P

May 2, 2020

Very Good Course.........

By Nirmala s

Jun 8, 2020

very intersting session

By Sofien A

Aug 2, 2021

The course is only a brief introduction. I hope that the program evolve to go through deep details.

By Pachamuthu.V

May 29, 2020

good learning in course very useful technical is speak

By Anni B

Mar 31, 2019

could have been more elaborate

assignments should be more challenging

system C section should be dealt with more

By Jayaram C A

Apr 29, 2021

Nice course, I like the course content and Dave Sluiter sir's instruction style, with all real life examples, opportunities in the field of IIOT and his own experiences in his career(which was very valuable to us)

By Bhuvaneswari.L

Jul 10, 2020

By Tenzin N

Jun 9, 2021

The course is interesting and the instructor provides an excellent instruction. the contents are very comprehensive and understandable.

By Muhammad U

Oct 17, 2021

Extremely Informative with impressive approach for the young scholars

By Devendra D

Oct 4, 2020

It helps me to learn new things

By HANA B F

Feb 6, 2021

i like this course very much

By Christian P D H

Jun 28, 2021

Good Introductory lesson

By OPEYEMI H A

Sep 14, 2020

Really have good insight

By Iqbal U K

Sep 28, 2020

Very Informative!!

By S L P C

May 14, 2020

Very good course

By YASHIK D

Aug 16, 2020

informative

By Ramani P

Jan 6, 2022

Good

By Chethan K K J

Jan 4, 2022

Nice

By NIYASUDHEEN.P

Aug 29, 2020

Good

By Vikram K V

Jul 25, 2020

Good

By Swetha S

Jul 11, 2020

good

By chakka c

Jun 8, 2020

good

