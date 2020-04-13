BB
Jul 9, 2020
The course is very useful for the model and finding error in the system gained more information about the course in modelling and debugging embedded system
RP
Apr 12, 2020
Trace problems in embedded systems, getting new products to markets, reasons of start up failures, examples of embedded systems, modelling and debugging
By Ruchira C P•
Apr 13, 2020
Trace problems in embedded systems, getting new products to markets, reasons of start up failures, examples of embedded systems, modelling and debugging
By B N S•
Apr 30, 2020
Amazing course, the way designed the is very important, here that job is fulfilled.
By Ahmed E•
Jun 13, 2020
Great course. I learn more knowledge IIot and the role of the embedded system in the industry aspects
By M R P•
May 2, 2020
Very Good Course.........
By Nirmala s•
Jun 8, 2020
very intersting session
By Sofien A•
Aug 2, 2021
The course is only a brief introduction. I hope that the program evolve to go through deep details.
By Pachamuthu.V•
May 29, 2020
good learning in course very useful technical is speak
By Anni B•
Mar 31, 2019
could have been more elaborate
assignments should be more challenging
system C section should be dealt with more
By Jayaram C A•
Apr 29, 2021
Nice course, I like the course content and Dave Sluiter sir's instruction style, with all real life examples, opportunities in the field of IIOT and his own experiences in his career(which was very valuable to us)
By Bhuvaneswari.L•
Jul 10, 2020
The course is very useful for the model and finding error in the system gained more information about the course in modelling and debugging embedded system
By Tenzin N•
Jun 9, 2021
The course is interesting and the instructor provides an excellent instruction. the contents are very comprehensive and understandable.
By Muhammad U•
Oct 17, 2021
Extremely Informative with impressive approach for the young scholars
By Devendra D•
Oct 4, 2020
It helps me to learn new things
By HANA B F•
Feb 6, 2021
i like this course very much
By Christian P D H•
Jun 28, 2021
Good Introductory lesson
By OPEYEMI H A•
Sep 14, 2020
Really have good insight
By Iqbal U K•
Sep 28, 2020
Very Informative!!
By S L P C•
May 14, 2020
Very good course
By YASHIK D•
Aug 16, 2020
informative
By Ramani P•
Jan 6, 2022
Good
By Chethan K K J•
Jan 4, 2022
Nice
By NIYASUDHEEN.P•
Aug 29, 2020
Good
By Vikram K V•
Jul 25, 2020
Good
By Swetha S•
Jul 11, 2020
good
By chakka c•
Jun 8, 2020
good